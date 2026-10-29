Some restaurants become famous for new food trends, while others win hearts by keeping their old traditions alive. Chor Bizarre in Old Delhi is one such place, and industrialist Anand Mahindra has brought it back into the spotlight. Located at Hotel Broadway, the restaurant first opened in 1990 and is known for its Kashmiri food.
Its interiors are filled with old furniture, antiques and unusual objects, inspired by Chor Bazaar in Mumbai. The industrialist called it an important part of restaurateur Rohit Khattar's journey in the food business. Mahindra also mentioned Chef Shivali, who explained the stories and traditions behind Kashmiri food.
On X, Anand Mahindra wrote, “Was in Delhi recently and took the opportunity to return, after far too long, to that timeless restaurant in Old Delhi, Chor Bizarre.”
“This is where it all began for the enormously talented restaurateur Rohit Khattar. Where he transformed his family-owned Hotel Broadway's dining room into a wonderfully quirky take on Mumbai's Chor Bazaar. And where, even today, you can savour some of the most authentic Kashmiri cuisine. Rohit also continues to excel at nurturing young culinary talent.”
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Mahindra shared that his and Khattar's families have known each other for four generations. He began investing in Khattar's business skills after the success of Chor Bizarre.
Since then, he has supported Khattar as he opened restaurants in London, New York and India. Three of his restaurant brands have also earned places among India's top 50 restaurants.
Anand Mahindra wanted to be open about his financial connection with Rohit Khattar's company. He also encouraged people visiting Delhi to dine at Chor Bizarre. Mahindra believes visitors should try its special Kashmiri food and enjoy its unique decor and welcoming atmosphere.
Was in Delhi recently and took the opportunity to return, after far too long, to that timeless restaurant in Old Delhi, Chor Bizarre. This is where it all began for the enormously talented restaurateur Rohit Khattar. Where he transformed his family-owned Hotel Broadway's dining room into a wonderfully quirky take on Mumbai's Chor Bazaar. And where, even today, you can savour some of the most authentic Kashmiri cuisine. Rohit also continues to excel at nurturing young culinary talent. Chef Shivali treated us not just to a memorable meal, but to the fascinating folklore behind Kashmiri food. Rohit's family and ours go back four generations. But it was after Chor Bizarre that I began investing in his remarkable entrepreneurial talent, following him on his culinary adventures across London, New York and India. Indian Accent is, of course, the jewel in his crown. But Comorin, Hosa, Fireback and All American Diner are testimony to his seemingly inexhaustible ability to dream up new dining experiences. Three of those brands already feature in India's Top 50 restaurant rankings… And now that I've made full disclosure of my financial interest in Rohit's company, let me reiterate my strong recommendation to those visiting Delhi: Go back to where it all began. Sample the extraordinary cuisine, character and ambience of the original. The OG. Chor Bizarre.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 23, 2026
Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “I have very fond memories of eating at Chor Bizarre as a young reporter working at the Indian Express at BSZ Marg in the mid 1990s. Great food and hospitality. Now that you have appreciated it, will go back there sometimes soon, hopefully. Used to have excellent food and ambience then.”
Another shared, “One of the finest places to savour authentic Kashmiri cuisine in Delhi, second, of course, only to the food cooked in an average Kashmiri household.”
“I passed through Chor Bizarre almost every day till I was 21 years old and wished to go there sometime. However, somewhere the thought was lost, but your post, sir, has taken me down memory lane. This would be the place where I will have my next dinner outside of home,” a comment read.
An individual stated, “You forgot to mention the old songs played at the restaurant to set the mood right.”
Another mentioned, “Old Delhi food never disappoints. Going back after years must have felt special.”
One more added, “That checkered floor with the vintage car parked inside is such a specific Old Delhi mood. I still remember my first time there, thinking I walked into someone's private garage party.”
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Other than Delhi, Chor Bizarre is also located in Jaipur.