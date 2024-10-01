Bipasha Basu has taken some time out of her busy schedule and jetted off for a vacation. Her travel companions are the usual suspects: her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter, Devi. On Monday, the actress treated fans to a spectacular view from her hotel room at the destination. In the picture, she is seen enjoying a hot cup of tea - or as she calls it, "holiday chai." Bipasha, being a true-blue Bengali, has a well-known love for strong tea. In her caption, the actress also gave a sweet shoutout to Karan. Why? Well, like a doting partner, he was the one who made the tea for his ladylove. "My view with my holiday chai made by the love of my life, Karan Singh Grover," she wrote. Cute, right? Take a look:

Also Read: Bipasha Basu Gets A Delicious Cake From Husband Karan Singh Grover

The way to a person's heart is through good food, right? Ask Bipasha Basu, and we bet she would wholeheartedly agree. In another glimpse of her food-filled vacation, the actress left us drooling by sharing a snap of a scrumptious thali. Brace yourself, because the mouth-watering items might make your stomach growl. On the menu was a bowl of steamed rice topped with peas, some chapatis, two types of dal, and a vegetable curry. We also spotted what appeared to be mutton stew, spicy chicken, and paneer tikka. The hearty platter was served with chutney, raita, and a glass of buttermilk.

Also Read: Watch: Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary With Perfect Cake

Back in January, Bipasha Basu celebrated her 45th birthday by jetting off to Maldives with her family. In the photo, she was seen sipping on a refreshing cup of chai, prepared by Karan Singh Grover. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, the actress captioned, “Birthday chai. Love you hubby.” Birthday and cake go hand-in-hand. So, it was not a surprise when the following click featured a delectable butterscotch cake. It was topped with juicy strawberries and berries too. The words, “Happy Birthday Bipasha” were written on the plate with chocolate icing. Click here to read the full story.



We can't wait to share more of Bipasha Basu's foodie adventures with everyone.