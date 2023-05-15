Temjen Imna Along often posts about the food and culture of his home state, Nagaland, on social media. Recently, what grabbed our attention was a photo of a well-known chef that was shared by the minister. In the picture, which was shared on Twitter, we see a group of people playing carrom outdoors. In the caption, the minister asked, "Pehchan kaun? Batao Kaun Nagaland aake Carrom Khel Raha Hain! (Guess who? Tell us who has come to Nagaland and is playing carrom!) Check out the photo below.
The Tweet has received 311.7K views so far. Many people correctly guessed who the person in question was. It was none other than Chef Kunal Kapur! Some also wanted to know what food the minister made him try. One user joked, "I think @ChefKunalKapur is planning to cook something with Carrom. Rest everyone is playing." Check out some of the reactions below:
I think he's chef kunal— Pankaj kumar (@Pankajk59858456) May 13, 2023
Kunal kapur— Deepanjoy🦏 (@razeindia816) May 13, 2023
Chef Kunal Kapur 🍲— HAYAAT (@HayaatYhk) May 13, 2023
One and only the @ChefKunalKapur ji. 😊🙏— Ajay Joshi 🇮🇳 (@AjayJoshi1980) May 13, 2023
I think @ChefKunalKapur is planning to cook something with Carrom 😭😭
Rest everyone is playing.— Ankur Y Sharma (@AnkurYSharma) May 13, 2023
I think he wants to make a new cousine with caram board....— Rajgauav07 (@rajgauav07) May 13, 2023
Milte hain ek break ke baad @ChefKunalKapur .— Lifeking_Amazing (@AmazingLifeking) May 13, 2023
In a separate Tweet, Chef Kunal shared a few words regarding his experiences during his Nagaland trip. Among other things, he wrote, "Travel holds a very special place in my heart. Not because of the food, people, or experience, but because of the endless memories you carry along. Here's me travelling back to the days where we could freely explore the food and traditions of India. This was discovered through my #TravelWithKunal diaries of Nagaland, where I enjoyed their traditional food, dance, and music." In reply, Temjen Imna Along wrote, "Thank you @ChefKunalKapur for coming here to Nagaland. Hope you had a wonderful visit & Carried good Naga Recipes along! If you're at Kohima, give me a call. Shared my no. in DM."
Shared my no. in DM https://t.co/tmJeC8NxYM— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) May 13, 2023
Would you have guessed correctly?
