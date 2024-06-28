Sweet tooths mostly swear by the two C's: chocolate and cookies. When these two ingredients are combined into a dish, it naturally becomes the icing on the cake. Agreed, foodies? If yes, then we have some 'sweet' news for you. A recent Instagram video showcases the preparation of delicious chocolate-filled pastries, also known as Sleepy Teddies. The name is derived from the mini bear-shaped cookies used to make the pastry, along with generous chunks of rich and luxurious Lindt chocolate. "These sleepy teddies are the cutest and easiest chocolate-filled pastries to make," read the caption.

The video begins with the woman cutting a puff pastry sheet into six squares. Six yummy Lindt chocolate cubes are placed onto the squares. Next, it's time for the mini teddy cookies. Be honest, don't these look too cute to eat? In the following step, the woman folds the bottom end of the pastry sheets halfway over the teddies. The edges are sealed by pressing them with a fork and then brushed with a beaten egg batter. The last step involves baking the chocolate-cookie-infused sheets for 10 to 12 minutes until they turn golden brown. You can watch the full video here:

Food connoisseurs queued up in the comment section, reacting to the video. An eager gastronome wanted to know, "Could one add a marshmallow to this? Or would that not cook well?" Another asked, "Does the puff pastry need to be rolled out? I'm noticing a lot of people saying they puff up a lot (haven't tried yet!)." A person quizzed whether the bears were sold in the US. "I just wanna make these for myself. So, so cute," confessed a user. Amidst these comments, someone wrote, "Read the recipe. Saved for grandkids. How does the chocolate not melt all over the place after 10-12 minutes?" Many found the pastries to be absolutely "delicious."

Has this sweet treat made your mouth water? Tell us in the comments section below!