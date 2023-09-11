Mixology is an art as well as a science. Several factors play a role in creating the perfect cocktail experience. Apart from ingredients, techniques and flavour combinations, other aspects can also impact your enjoyment of your drink. A common doubt many of us may have is about the use of ice in cocktails. Many people like a few ice cubes or a small quantity of crushed ice in their glass. But what about a bigger chunk of ice? Some people apparently feel that adding extra ice to cocktails is some form of scam perpetrated by restaurants and bars. But a recent video by a bartender and sommelier aims to bust this myth.

Also Read: Gin: The Spirited Revolution Taking Over Cocktails And Instagram

The reel was shared by Instagram user @ajitbalgi. In it, he first states that people think they are being fooled by the use of ice blocks in cocktails. That is, they think that the ice allows bars to get away with serving smaller portions of alcoholic drinks. However, Ajit explains that such chunks of ice are usually used in "high-proof cocktails." These tend to have a relatively higher alcoholic strength, with around 60 ml of spirits. After other ingredients have been added, the entire cocktail comes to approximately 100 ml. Ajit points out that the glasses used to serve these drinks are much larger and it is not feasible to fill them entirely with the alcoholic concoction. That would make the drink too strong for a single serving.

Hence, a block of ice is added to the glass, which also keeps the cocktail cool for longer. The bigger the block is, the slower will it melt. Thus, the ice allows you to enjoy a chilled drink in leisurely sips. Watch the full video below:

Do you have any other cocktail-related doubts? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: 5 Last-Minute Cocktail Recipes When There Is No Time To Run To Market