In a move that has sent shockwaves across the global culinary industry, world-renowned chef Guy Savoy has been stripped of a Michelin star. The French chef owns the eponymous Guy Savoy restaurant located in Monnaie de Paris, overlooking the Seine. It received the crowning glory of a third Michelin star in 2002. Moreover, as recently as November 2022, it was named the 'best restaurant in the world' by the Parisian guide La Liste, for the sixth consecutive time. However, the revered Michelin guide announced on Monday that it was downgrading its status to 2 stars. This change will be reflected in the latest edition of the guide, to be published next week.





"These are exceptional restaurants, so you can imagine that these decisions are carefully considered, supported by numerous visits from our inspectors throughout the year," Gwendal Poullennec, head of the Michelin guide, told AFP. "For such important decisions, we include not just French inspectors but also some from other countries," added Poullennec. According to AFP, the move to downgrade restaurants is always hugely controversial, especially since the suicide 20 years ago of Bernard Loiseau - a close friend of Savoy - after his restaurant lost a star. Chef Savoy was reportedly informed of the Michelin guide's decision in a private discussion with Poullennec. Also present was chef Christopher Coutanceau, whose restaurant in La Rochelle is also being demoted.





Savoy owns four other restaurants in Paris and another flagship restaurant in his name in Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas. He has also trained many of the biggest names in global gastronomy, including Gordon Ramsay, who calls Savoy his "culinary mentor," reported Standard.co.uk. In popular culture, Savoy has voiced a supporting character in the French version of the animated hit film, Ratatouille.

The Michelin guide had not downgraded any restaurant since 2019, taking into consideration the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. But the guide says downgrades are now necessary if it is to stay relevant, reported AFP. Around 20 French restaurants have also been downgraded from two to one star in the latest edition of the Michelin guide.

(With inputs from AFP)