The advancement of technology has aided economic growth, improved standard of living, and opened up avenues for new opportunities. With this, we can also see a significant reduction in manual (human) labour. If you look around, you will find us being more dependent on machines for daily chores. From replacing grinding stones with mixer grinders to using multi-cooker for auto-cooking, you will find various instances of machine-dependent living. And in what can be seen as the next step for future, a café in Dubai is all set to have robots (and no human) for serving the customers. Named Donna Cyber-café, this place will have supermodel robots, with the ability to make conversation with customers, remember their names and detect emotions as well. That's not all. These robots will also sit at the billing counter and store every information of the café.





As per reports on multiple media outlets, Donna Cyber-café is set to open its doors for all in the year 2023. This makes Donna Cyber-café the first-of-its-kind in the world to have no human employee at all. The reports further read that the robots, named Robo-C2, are made by RDI Robotics and look almost real (real humans). These robots also have a personality that is feminine and easy-going.





According to a Dubai-based webloid, 92mag.com, the robot employees at Donna Cyber-cafe will resemble Diana Gabdevolina - a famous model from Eastern Europe.

The magazine further states that it is still unknown whether these robots will do the dishes or the café will have human employees for the same.





If given a chance, would you want to visit this no-human café for a 'robotic' meal experience? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.