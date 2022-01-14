Malaika Arora loves food and there's no secret to it. Besides inspiring all with her fitness regime, she happens to be a food enthusiast too. If you follow her on Instagram, you will find the Bollywood diva gushing over her meals every now and then. Be it her morning smoothies or the midnight munchies - Malaika talks about it all on Instagram. That's not all. She also shares glimpses of her delicious cooking sessions and meal dates (with family and friends) on the photo-sharing app. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that Malaika has emerged well as a food influencer -and her latest Insta-story is a proof of that. Let's find out.





Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram to share a story, gushing over a delicious bowl of Kerala fish curry. What made the dish yet special is the fact that this South Indian-style fish curry was made by none other than her mother Joyce Arora. Sharing a glimpse of the delicacy, Malaika wrote alongside, "Mama u have magic in ur fingers..#keralafishcurry."





Malaika Arora's indulgent story:





Looks delicious; isn't it? If you too are slurping like us, then here we have a surprise for you. We came across a post on Joyce Arora's Instagram profile, where she described how to prepare her special Kerala fish curry in coconut milk. "Unlike other Kerala fish curries which have bold robust flavours, this one is mild but packed with delicate flavours," the post read. She further stated, "This prep is nearly similar to a fish moilee, but here the fish is added raw to the pot and poached in the coconut milk."





The complete post:





Now that you have the recipe in hand, what are you waiting for? Prepare Kerala fish curry today and enjoy a scrumptious meal, Malaika Arora-style.