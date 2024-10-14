A fitness content creator recently took on the challenge of a 50-hour fast food marathon and documented the experience in a YouTube video. Tennyson is known for posting content on fitness, food and lifestyle. The 30-year-old Canadian consumed only fast food and ultra-processed snacks for 50 hours. His meals included everyday items like bread, cereals and yoghurt, along with popular fast foods like pizza and burgers. The video quickly went viral and received over 3 million views. The content creator claimed to have consumed at least 8,000 calories by the end of the first day. He also mentioned experiencing adverse effects on his mental state and energy levels. After indulging in pizza, coffee, doughnuts and a variety of ultra-processed foods from the supermarket, the YouTuber admitted he felt "gross" in the end.





On the second day, Tennyson revealed that he felt “gassy” and surprisingly “more malnourished than before despite tripling my calories.” He also noted that he developed acne within just one day, adding, "My muscles feel numb, and I feel kinda sad." Additionally, Tennyson tracked only 4,000 steps, far below the recommended 10,000 steps per day for good health. Feeling unmotivated and lethargic, he wrapped up the 50-hour challenge by finishing the leftover pizza and some sushi.

On the morning of day three, Tennyson described his gym session as “horrific” and said that he sweated more than ever before. “I was sweating more than ever. I don't even know if it was sweat or if it was oil, ” he said.





The Youtuber claimed that he took on the 50-hour fast food challenge to highlight the consequences of unhealthy eating habits. “The point was to show people that unhealthy habits don't just affect how you look, but they affect your overall well-being, your mood, your happiness, your motivation, your drive,” Tennyson added.











Many people shared their reactions in the comments section. A user wrote, “It's not about how you look it's about how you feel after eating, love this, well said.” Another added, “I'm amazed at how much food Will can consume. It's absolutely mind-boggling.” Someone else said, “It's creators like you who are really helping me heal my relationship with my body and food. Thank you.” A comment read, “Thank you, Will! I'm so glad I found this channel. Super informative and super hilarious.”





