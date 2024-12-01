In Delhi's ever-evolving cafe culture, quaint little spaces are not just surviving-they're thriving! Whether you're in the mood for a quick coffee break or an elaborate brunch, the city offers an array of delightful nooks waiting to be explored. One such hidden gem I recently discovered is Uncle's, a charming cafe nestled in Vasant Vihar's Main Market. From the moment I stepped in, it felt like an escape from the city's hustle and bustle. The cafe's all-glass windows adorned with eye-catching artwork struck a perfect balance between minimalism and vibrancy. And the vibe? Absolutely spot on. But what truly sets Uncle's apart isn't just their complimentary Uncle Chips chaat-it's their inventive food menu, bursting with bold flavors and creative twists in every bite.





Seated in a cozy corner, we were handed a special eight-course menu, promising a medley of flavors. We kicked things off with drinks, starting with their signature cocktail Desi Andaz, a delightful concoction of Indian Scotch and potli masala. Soon, we were treated to an extravagant spread featuring combinations that pushed the boundaries of imagination.





Our culinary journey began with Chakna 2.0. Why 2.0, you ask? Because their first offering, the Uncle Chips chaat, was just the warm-up! The Chakna 2.0 platter showcased three innovative dishes-Tangy Noodle Salad, Chilli Cheese Churros, and my personal favorite, Millet and Beetroot Chaat. The tangy noodle salad, with its crispy noodles, fresh veggies, and tamarind dressing, perfectly catered to the Indian palate.

(L-R) Tangy Noodle Salad, Chilli Cheese Churros, and Millet and Beetroot Chaat

But it wasn't the noodle salad or millet chaat that stole the show-it was the Chilli Cheese Churros. Typically a dessert, this savory rendition was coated in a house-blend spice mix and paired with lemon aioli and chili yogurt. The cheesy churros delivered a delightful explosion of flavors, perfectly complementing the rest of the spread without overpowering it.





Next, we indulged in a plate of Desi Chicken Parm. Yes, you read that right. This glocalized take on the classic dish had everything-crispiness, spiciness, and tanginess. Topped with gooey Himalayan cheese and zesty tomato salsa, every bite was an indulgent yet comforting experience.

Desi Chicken Parm.

Following that, we tried two tandoor specialties: Peppy Paneer Tikka and Hide & Seekh. The paneer tikka, paired with roasted pepper, had just the right hint of spice. However, the Hide & Seekh-batter-fried lamb seekh kebabs served with coriander pesto-fell short. The outer layer was crispy but the meat filling, unfortunately, was too dry for my taste.

Hide & Seekh kebabs.

No meal is complete without carbs, and Uncle's took this to heart with their next offering-a fusion of kulcha and prawns. Instead of the usual curry, tandoori prawns were served atop soft kulchas. The combination of crispy prawns and pillowy bread was perfectly spiced and balanced.

Kulcha and Prawns.

And just when we thought the feast was over, the main course arrived, featuring Batata Byadagi Blast, Butter Chicken with Chili Cheese Naan, and Coastal-Spiced Pork Belly with Egg Rice. Each dish left me at a loss for words. The baby potatoes cooked in Byadagi chili and coconut curry were creamy and paired beautifully with fluffy sponge dosas. The butter chicken and chili cheese naan duo was divine, but the true highlight was the spiced pork belly with egg rice. Served in a bento box, the tender meat was perfectly seasoned and brought a wave of nostalgia with its presentation.

(L-R) Batata Byadagi Blast and Coastal-Spiced Pork Belly with Egg Rice.

Despite being stuffed, we couldn't resist the special dessert-The Chipwich. This decadent double chocolate chip cookie sandwich, filled with Wayanad vanilla and Pondicherry chocolate chip ice cream, was pure bliss and the perfect ending to our gastronomic adventure.

The Chipwich.



All in all, my time at Uncle's was unforgettable. This cozy cafe is the perfect spot to visit with friends, family, or that special someone!





Where: Main Market, 24, Community Center, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi