Chevron, Gurugram Is Perfect To Spend Time With Family And Friends Over Good Food And Music

Chevron Lounge, Gurugram

After experiencing some testing times in 2020 that brought a great upheaval in our lives, we are itching to find some solace outside our home without worrying about our health. People of Delhi-NCR can now look forward to get over their 'quarantine fatigue' at Chevron, a stunning new lounge that is sure to please your palate as well as your soul. Strategically located around the Aravallis in the lush green Gwal Pahari area of Gurugram, Chevron boasts of a beautifully landscaped exterior and an artistically designed interior too. There is a vast amount of space for one to relax while enjoying an evening out with friends over drinks and snacks or even while hosting a family lunch.





To avoid any crowding, the lounge launches in three phases over the day. While the first phase takes place between 12pm - 4pm for lunch, the second phase happens between 4pm - 8pm including the venue tour and bar snacks, and the last phase from 8pm onwards showcasing an hour live set by BlareMob. The artist duo played a Streamin' Music Group exclusive set with all the music the label has released so far.





"With people's health being a prime concern for us, not only are we taking all precautions like regular sanitisation and social distancing inside the lounge, we are also planning to effectively use the beautiful outdoors for a more enhanced experience," says entrepreneur Keshav Bhardwaj, the brain behind Chevron and also the Founder of Streamin' Music Group. 27-year-old Keshav says, "Being into music, I have made sure to use the latest in music and technology to offer a never-before experience to the patrons."

The well-lit restaurant is divided into three sections with a separate VIP lounge on mezzanine floor that can be easily used for private parties too. The ground floor is carefully divided into lounge and dining areas along with a well-stocked bar and a well-equipped kitchen.





Designed by interior designer Shikha Sharma of Hive obsession, every corner of the ground floor has a clear view of the centre and the bar. The central area is also the center of attraction with a uniquely designed stage that could be used for live performances, DJ nights etc. What holds your attention here is the prism shaped DJ console that can be used to display millions of images and graphics keeping the time, mood and occasion in mind. The massive screen on the wall and two huge panels on the side walls ensure that everyone gets to witness the magic being created on the stage.





While ambience draws people to a place, food lures them enticingly. Chevron's menu offers a good mix of Italian, Oriental and Continental cuisine. Chef Martin Rozario who has worked with multiple 5 star hotels and several standalone restaurants says, "The food at Chevron will satisfy your taste buds totally, whether you are looking for a quick bite or a full-fledged meal."





I tried the following from their menu and here's my experience -





Chicken Ceaser Salad was as fresh as a salad could be - a definitely must-try. Grilled Gyoza Chicken is another dish worth trying. Grilled King Prawnwith Butter Herb Sauce made for a satiating meal.





Promoted

Being a Mexican food lover, I missed some oomph and spices in Chicken Tacos but Mexican Enchiladas made up for it with its great tangy flavours. Spanish Crepes was another mouth-watering dish, worth a mention here.





All those looking for a unique experience will find Chevron to be an interesting option. The location will be an advantage for not just people from Gurugram, but also from South Delhi and Faridabad and the nearby residential and commercial complexes.









