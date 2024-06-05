I recently had the chance to visit The Red Door, a newly opened restaurant in Rajouri Garden, Delhi, that offers a culinary South East Asian experience. While one can be doubtful of what to expect at a new place, diners can be assured that the new restaurant has been launched by Moets, a popular restaurant in Defence Colony since 1965. As the name suggests, The Red Door welcomes you with a big and gorgeous red door and the interiors of the place are stunning, capturing the vibe of Japan with its street food market wallpaper, little fountain, flowers on every table and decorative lighting.





Since the restaurant opened less than a month ago in early May, they still were waiting for their liquor licence to serve cocktails. I chanced upon their cocktail menu, which looked promising. I did try some nice non-alcoholic cocktails. Here is everything I ordered:

1. Kaffir Lime and Citrus Cooler

This is one of the best kaffir lime drinks I have tried. The flavours were truly refreshing and the cocktail looked gorgeous, with pieces of oranges and other kaffir lime leaves in the drink. A must-try!

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

2. Rose and Hibiscus Martini

I was not quite delighted with this drink. While it looked pretty and tasted fine, there was nothing that stood out.

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

3. Pina Colada

For all pineapple, cream and vanilla combo lovers, this drink is a must-try. It is like your classic pineapple pastry transformed into a drink. Simply delicious. My only caution would be to not start your meal with this beverage, as it might get too filling and you may not be able to enjoy your meals.

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

Now, let's come to the stars of the evening, South East Asian meals inspired by Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Japan:

4. Poke Bowl Salad

I love salads and was excited to try the Poke Bowl Salad. The ingredients included cucumber, tomato, edamame, sesame chicken, carrots, asparagus, and mixed peppers. While everything tasted good, the cucumber was bitter and hence a disappointing ingredient on an otherwise good salad.

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

My love for sushis drove me to try two varieties - vegetarian and non-vegetarian:

5. Chicken Katsu Sushi

This mouth-watering sushi was drizzled with spicy gochujang mayonnaise. I have tried Chicken Katsu sushi at several places, and this was one of the best. It was full of flavours and wonderful textures. A great sushi!

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

6. Mushroom Mania Sushi

Please don't leave The Red Door without trying this sushi. It looks super different and tastes the best. Prepared using black rice, the fillings include shiitake, baby arugula, and shiitake truffle sauce. The dish transformed eating sushi into an experience. I can come back for this.

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

Next are some more exciting and popular South East Asian items I wanted to try at this restaurant. How were they? Read on!

7. Sesame Crystal Chicken Dumplings

This was one of the prettiest dishes on the menu. The dumplings looked beautiful, thanks to the translucent wrapper. The taste was good, however, not that great. The dumplings lacked flavour and were a bit too mild for my liking.

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

8. Vietnamese Pizza

I enjoyed eating this delicious pizza with lots of fresh veggies and juicy chicken toppings. The base made out of rice paper was super thin, light and worked great as a pizza base.

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

9. Chicken Katsu Bao Buns

Another dish on the menu that I can see myself coming back for, are these juicy, aromatic and flavourful bao buns. Each bite will be as tasty as the first one, and your mouth will truly be left bursting with flavours. A great dish!

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

10. Chicken Karaage

Perhaps the only dish I was left unimpressed with was the Chicken Karaage. While it tasted good, I have my doubts about how authentic the dish was, served with a dragon fruit that did not quite add any flavour and also turned too warm. A safe choice for those not willing to experiment, but can be skipped by those who are here to try something more authentic.

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

Looking forward to finishing off our meal with a dessert, we were eager to find out options to explore, however since the restaurant had newly opened, they were only serving the ice cream.

11. Tender Coconut Ice Cream

The ice cream was nicely presented in a glass, topped with dehydrated strawberries. The taste was delicious, full of tender coconut meat and the sweetness was perfectly balanced. A refreshing palate cleanser-like dessert to end the meal.

Photo Credit: Jigyasa Kakwani

Where: Vishal Cineplex District Center, Shivaji Place, Vishal Enclave, Tagore Garden Extension, New Delhi, Delhi, 110027

Timings: 12-11:30 pm

Cost For Two: ₹2,000 (approx.)