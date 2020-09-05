Love Butter Chicken? Yours Truly Butter Chicken Has A Whole Range For All Your Moods!

YTBC lets you customise your butter chicken according to your palate.

Butter chicken - the mere mention of this rich and creamy dish is enough for chicken lovers to unite! Chicken chunks marinated in a pool of spices and cooked in a luscious tomato gravy has everyone's heart, don't you agree? As per many popular theories, butter chicken was discovered in the pre-independent India in a small shop in Peshawar as a basic gravy dish cooked with tandoori chicken and tomatoes. Over the years, as we now know this simple dish went on to become a sensation not just in India but all over the world.





Such is its fan following that one can find butter chicken at the top of every north-Indian restaurant's menu. But a few have gone ahead and dedicated the entire kitchen to this mighty dish! Yours Truly Butter Chicken is one such delivery restaurant that is here to satiate all your butter chicken cravings with its myriad variety of the classic chicken dish!





With its two outlets in South Delhi, Yours Truly Butter Chicken (YTBC) is the new entrant, and is a brainchild of the husband-wife duo behind the popular Spice Market. YTBC, besides offering a drool-worthy list of butter chicken dishes with a twist, lets you customise your butter chicken as well! Choose from Smokey Butter Chicken, Meat Wala Butter Chicken or the popular Pandara Road Butter Chicken to even Diet Wala Butter Chicken, along with the kind of meat cut from shredded to boneless to chicken chunks and finish with the level of spice. You can choose according to your mood!

We ordered the family size classic Yours Truly Butter Chicken, a robust and creamy chicken curry with a slight tinge and succulent boneless chicken chunks tossed in rich gravy, which is just the perfect one to satiate those butter chicken cravings. Next, we had the fiery Chicken Lababdar, a classic onion-tomato gravy with tantalising spices ready to palpitate your appetite! If you are a spice lover, this is just the right curry for you. We were impressed with the quantity of each curry, which was more than enough for about 6 people.





The vegetarian menu is equally impressive with the option to choose and customise from a variety of paneer dishes and dal makhani.





We also sampled the chicken malai tikka from a diverse range of veg and non-veg appetisers. Juicy, zesty and smoky, the malai tikkas won us over right at the first bite. YTBC offers an assortment of Indian breads along with desserts and beverages too.





So, the next time you are craving butter chicken and are in South Delhi, Yours Truly Butter Chicken could be your rescuer.





Yours Truly Butter Chicken





Cost for two: INR 600 for two people (approx.)





Order from any online food portal







