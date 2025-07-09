If you've ever wondered what it might feel like to dine like royalty, Qavalli at Epicuria, Nehru Place, answers that question with grace, grandeur, and a generous side of nostalgia. I recently spent an evening here, and let me tell you, it was a memorable experience. One so immersive that I deliberately booked a night at the nearby Eros Hotel just to stretch the magic a little longer.





The ambience at Qavalli transported me to another era. Intricately hand-painted walls, Moroccan-style alcoves, marble fountains, and opulent chandeliers made the interiors nothing short of breathtaking. The traditional design flows seamlessly through every corner, yet there's an understated elegance that keeps it from feeling over the top. The private dining nooks and outdoor seating offer versatility, whether you're planning a romantic evening or a family gathering.

What truly set the tone for the evening was the live qawwali performance. It was soulful, intimate, and completely in sync with the old-world charm of the place. The blend of Sufi and classical music made the dining experience even more memorable.

The food? Pure indulgence. The curated menu is a nod to forgotten royal kitchens and time-honoured recipes, with a few modern twists that don't try too hard. I started with the kebabs which were a melt-in-the-mouth treat. The Dhungaari Salmon Boti, smoked to perfection, arrived next and instantly became the highlight of my meal. For mains, the Kamal Bahaar Nadru Kofta stood out with its earthy lotus stem texture and rich, velvety gravy. The Nalli Nihari was deep, aromatic, and slow-cooked just right-comfort food elevated to fine-dining status.

But it would be unfair not to mention the cocktails. Each drink has a story, and some are served in traditional brassware, adding to the sensory delight. My personal favourite was Mallika Jaan- smooth, layered, and theatrical in both presentation and taste. Other popular picks like Begum Jaan and Banarsi also lived up to their regal names, and offered a flavour journey as unique as the menu itself.

A word on hospitality: the staff at Qavalli embody the spirit of mehmaannawazi. From detailed menu recommendations to seamless service during live performances, everything felt thoughtfully timed and curated.





Pairing my Qavalli experience with a night's stay at Eros Hotel was a wise decision. After a decadent meal and a cocktail-fuelled night of music, waking up to a refreshing breakfast and a view of the city added the perfect closure to my mini getaway. The room was spacious, the service was impeccable and the stay was super comfortable.





Qavalli is a perfect destination to unwind, celebrate, and immerse yourself in the richness of India's cultural and culinary heritage.