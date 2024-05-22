The culinary landscape in the capital city never ceases to amaze. There is an abundance of options available to satisfy your foodie desires, with no shortage of choices. One such newly opened restaurant worthy of your attention is Blanca. Tucked away in the bustling Chattarpur market, it offers diners a serene escape where every dish is crafted with precision and passion. From the moment you step through its doors, Blanca captivates you with its elegant ambiance, adorned with pastel hues. As avid food enthusiasts, we couldn't wait to explore what this exceptional establishment had to offer

Blanca presents an impressive range of brews that we were eager to sample. From their specialty iced coffee section, we chose the Lotus Biscoff Latte and the Sea Salt Honey Cinnamon Latte. The Biscoff latte was so delicious that we finished it in minutes, though it was slightly too sweet for our liking. The honey cinnamon latte was quite intriguing and offered a new experience for our taste buds. As coffee aficionados, we highly recommend you give it a try. In addition to these, they also offer several other coffees on the menu, as well as wellness juices for health-conscious individuals.

Photo Credit: Blanca

Our culinary journey started with the Za'atar Chicken Souvlaki from the small plates section of their menu. The chicken was wonderfully seasoned, tender, and succulent, making it a delicious appetiser to kick off our meal. The tahini served on the side complemented it perfectly, and we thoroughly enjoyed its flavour. This dish reminded us of our favourite chicken tikka but with a slight Greek twist. Next, we tried the Burnt Coast Tostada, which won us over from the very first bite.

For the main course, we enjoyed their Katsu Chicken Fried Rice. The rice was cooked to perfection, and the chicken was nicely crispy. We were also pleased with the generous portion size. The presentation was appealing, and it filled us up completely. Despite being quite full, we couldn't resist trying dessert. Though the dessert menu at Blanca is limited, the Coconut and Lime Tres Leches caught our eye. The flavours complemented each other beautifully, and we loved how light and airy it was. It was the perfect ending to our meal.

Photo Credit: Blanca

Overall, we had a fantastic experience at Blanca and highly recommend it for anyone seeking a hearty meal with delicious coffee in a stunning setting. The attentive staff enhanced our dining experience, making it even more memorable.

Where: Blanca, Chattarpur, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 1800 (approx)