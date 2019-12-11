Review: Kebabs, Gazpacho And Poke Bowls, DEL's Revamped Menu Is Offering Something For Every Palate

DEL has come up with a revamped menu with some of the most exotic dishes on offer.

Highlights DEL at Roseate House is dishing out all things decadent and comforting

It has come up with a revamped menu with exotic dishes on offer

The plethora of delights at DEL are sure to suit almost every palate

Situated in close proximity to the International Airport of New Delhi, Aerocity is buzzing with a bevy of well-known restaurants, cafes, bars and resto-bars. While there is no dearth of places serving scrumptious meals in-and-around Aerocity, food buffs in Delhi have another reason to rejoice as they have a fancy destination to head to for luxury dining. Located at Roseate House, New Delhi, DEL is an all-day bistro, which is dishing out all things decadent and comforting! With a choice of both al fresco and indoor dining options, the bistro accommodates an exclusive private dining room that opens to a sky-lounge, catering to social and corporate gatherings. Influenced by the movement of global travellers, DEL has come up with a revamped menu with some of the most exotic dishes on offer. While DEL's previous menu was itself so elaborate, they've taken their food game a notch higher by introducing a plethora of delights that suit almost every palate.





(Also Read: The Chinese Hotpot Meal At TCK By The China Kitchen Is All That You Need In This Nippy Weather)





Truffle goat cheese tart gave just the right start to our meal

Whether you're up for a substantial meal or just in for a drink or two with some bite-sized nibbles, you'll be impressed with the variety on offer. We began our culinary sojourn by sampling Truffle Goat Cheese Tart, which gave just the right start to our meal! The topping of sweet caramelised onion and red radish paired well with the creamy and slightly sour taste of whipped truffle goat cheese. Next, we tried our hands at Compressed Melon salad; gazpacho with compressed melon, creme fraiche and crunchy quinoa makes this dish an absolute must-try!

(Also Read: Savour The Best Of World Cuisine At Kiyan, The Roseate; Here's Our Pick)





Compressed melon salad is an absolute must-try!

Moving on to the appetisers, we sampled Buratta and Mango Relish Kebab and Corn and Jalapeno Kebab. While the former gets a thumbs up from us for its rich and dense hung curd stuffing, the latter failed to impress us as the texture of the same was a bit too bland and dry for our palate.





Buratta and mango relish kebab gets a thumbs up from us for its rich and dense hung curd stuffing.

Non-vegetarians can go for Lamb Kebabs; the parsley and pine-nut marinated kebabs are sure to make you crave for more. Try the classic Amritsari Fish Tikkas that are made to perfection and served with a generous portion of potato sticks, pickled onion and cucumber tzatiki, which has a touch of yogurt in it!





Lamb kebabs are sure to make you crave for more!

If you wish to indulge in one-bowl meals and up for all-things-garlicky, then go for their Poke Bowls. Among their Poke Bowl selection, we sampled the one with pickled shiitake mushroom that had an eclectic mix of sesame rice, pickled carrot, edamame, red radish, truffle and oyster sauce.





(Also Read: Turkish Pizza, Dim Sums And More; The New Menu At Cafe Inside Stories Is All Things Decadent)





The pickled mushroom poke bowl is for all the garlic lovers out there!

The restaurant also has a live European kitchen and brings forth a number of delectable delights. We tried the French-style Chicken Dijon that had creamy chicken stew cooked in white wine and mustard. The dish serves as a perfect comfort food, especially in this nippy weather.





Chicken dijon serves as a perfect comfort food, especially in this nippy weather!

Among their wide list of pastas and risottos, Puttanesca caught our fancy for its tangy tomato affair with spaghetti and capers. Oh, and the shavings of Parmesan cheese made the dish even more enticing.





The shavings of Parmesan cheese made the dish quite enticing.

With our tummies almost full, we moved on to the desserts. We rounded up our meal with Belgian Chocolate Pot, Creme Brulee and Mango Cappuccino Slice. All the sweet treats left us spellbound!





Belgian Chocolate Pot, Creme Brulee and Mango Cappuccino Slice; all the sweet treats left us spellbound.

What: DEL

Where: Roseate House, Asset 10, Hospitality District, Aerocity, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 3,000 (approx.)







