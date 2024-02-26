Methi leaves, also known as fenugreek leaves, add a unique depth of flavour and nutrition to many dishes. With their slightly bitter taste and robust aroma, methi leaves are a staple in Indian kitchens, featuring prominently in curries, dals, and flatbreads. Methi leaves are not just about flavour; they also pack a nutritional punch. Rich in iron, vitamins A, C, and K, as well as several essential minerals, methi leaves offer a plethora of health benefits. They aid digestion, regulate blood sugar levels, and are great for weight loss diet too.

Benefits Of Methi For Weight Loss:

Methi leaves are low in calories and high in fibre, making them a fantastic addition to weight loss diets. Including methi recipes in your breakfast can kick-start your day with a nutritious boost while helping you achieve your weight loss goals.

Here Are 5 Healthy Methi Recipes For Weight Loss Breakfast:

1. Multigrain Methi Thepla:

Methi thepla is a beloved Gujarati flatbread, perfect for breakfast or as a snack. Combine different nutrient-rich flours, grated methi leaves, spices, and yoghurt to create a soft and flavorful dough. Roll out thin discs and cook them on a griddle until golden brown. These theplas are not only delicious but also rich in fibre and protein, keeping you full and satisfied until your next meal. Click here for the recipe for Multigrain methi thepla.

2. Methi-Paneer Paratha:

Parathas are a quintessential part of North Indian breakfasts. For a healthy twist, incorporate finely chopped methi leaves and crumbled paneer into the paratha dough. The methi adds a delightful bitterness while the paneer lends a creamy texture and protein boost. Cook on a hot griddle with minimal oil until golden and serve with a dollop of yogurt or a tangy pickle for a delightful morning meal. Click here for the recipe for Methi-paneer paratha.

3. Palak Methi Cheela:

Cheela, or savoury pancakes, are a light and nutritious breakfast option. Blend together spinach, methi leaves, chickpea flour, and spices to create a smooth batter. Pour ladlefuls of the batter onto a hot skillet and cook until golden and crisp on the edges. These palak methi cheelas are not only visually appealing but also packed with vitamins and minerals, making them an excellent choice for a healthy breakfast. Click here for the recipe for palak methi cheela.

4. Methi and Moong Cheela:

Similar to palak methi cheela, this variation incorporates moong dal, adding a protein punch to your morning meal. These methi and moong cheelas are incredibly flavorful and perfect for a hearty breakfast or brunch. Click here for the recipe for methi and moong cheela.

5. Methi-Moong Dal Idli:

Idlis, a South Indian favourite, get a healthy upgrade with the addition of methi leaves and moong dal. These methi-moong dal idlis are light, nutritious, and perfect for those looking to incorporate more protein and fibre into their diet. Click here for the recipe for methi moong dal idli.





Incorporating methi recipes into your breakfast routine not only adds variety to your meals but also provides a myriad of health benefits.