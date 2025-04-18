It's summer, and like every year, our cravings shift. We choose lighter meals, cooling drinks, and everything that feels easy on the stomach. With the heat turning up, our diets change too. We start looking for ingredients that not only refresh but also help us shed those extra kilos. That's where seeds like chia and sabja seeds come into the spotlight. These tiny black seeds are everywhere; you can add them to detox drinks, smoothies, and whatnot. But now, sabja seeds have gained a little more popularity since they are local, accessible and are believed to help lose weight. But is it true? Are sabja seeds really as effective as they are claimed to be? Let's find out.





Health Benefits Of Sabja Seeds

1. Soothes Acidity And Heartburn

Sabja seeds have a natural cooling effect on the body. When soaked in water, they make a gel-like coating that can help soothe the stomach, easing acidity and reducing heartburn.

2. Supports Better Digestion

Sabja seeds are rich in soluble fibre that helps regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation. They also help remove toxins from your digestive system.

3. Helps Control Blood Sugar

Sabja seeds may help slow down the conversion of carbohydrates into glucose which helps control blood sugar spikes. This is helpful for people with diabetes.

4. Keeps The Body Cool

Because they swell up and contain high moisture, sabja seeds are excellent for hydration. This is why they're often added to summer drinks to help beat the heat.

5. Packed With Antioxidants

Sabja seeds are packed with antioxidants and essential omega-3 fatty acids that are beneficial for skin health, boost immunity, and protect the body from oxidative stress.

Should You Consume Sabja Seeds For Weight Loss?

While sabja seeds might be better than chia seeds for weight loss because they have fewer calories. But if you just add sabja seeds to your diet without making any other changes, then you will just gain weight.

Why?

Because they are calorie-dense. As per fitness coach Ralston D'Souza, sabja seeds are nutritious and packed with fibre, which keeps you full and manages your hunger. But they also have immense calories. Two tablespoons of sabja seeds contain 150 calories. Since eating fewer calories is important to lose weight, don't add sabja seeds everywhere.





So, have sabja seeds but also incorporate a healthy lifestyle and diet to achieve the desired results.





