There are times when we want to have just rice for a meal, and pulao seems like the best option. A simple bowl of pulao is easy to make, takes hardly any time to cook and still tastes delicious. But it might not offer the same nutrition level as a proper meal of bowlful of sabzis, salads and roti. Let's fix that here. Presenting to you, a protein-rich pulao recipe that is filled with nutrition and flavours. This pulao is so healthy that you can have it on your weight loss diet too. Coming for a dietitian, we are sure of it.





This pulao is unlike others but tastes just as good, maybe better. It is packed a range of whole spices and spice powder. The addition of peas, beans and moong dal sprouts adds a high protein quotient, making the meal healthy, filling and energising. A melange of varied textures and flavours is a bonus. Dietitian Natasha Mohan shared the pulao recipe on her Instagram page and called it "Perfect Rice Recipe For Weight Loss." Let's see how it is made.





Protein-Rich Pulao Recipe I How To Make Pulao For Weight Loss Diet:

Heat just one tbsp. of oil in a pan and roast spices like cumin seeds, cinnamon, black peppercorns, cardamom, cloves and mustard seeds. Then saute chopped onions with some ginger, garlic and green chillies. Add veggies like cauliflower, carrots, beans and peas. Also add dal sprouts and season with salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder. Mix well and let it all cook. Then add some boiled rice and garnish with kasuri methi. Serve hot.





This combination of sprouts, veggies and rice works like magic on the plate. Try this recipe and enjoy a healthy and tasty rice meal on your weight loss diet.