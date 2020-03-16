High Protein Diet: 5 Ways To Include More Lentils (Dal) In Your Diet

Dal or lentils are an excellent source of plant-based protein.

'Finish your bowl of dal' - you may have heard your mother insist upon finishing every bit of the dal served to you, and not leaving the table until you are done. Dals are an essential part of Indian cuisine. Almost every regional cuisine has a special dal preparation that doesn't cease to capture a foodie's imagination. Dal Makhani in Punjab, Dal Dhokli in Gujarat, Chana Dal in Bengal. It is safe to say that we are obsessed with dal, and it may just have worked in our favour all these years.





Dal or lentils are an excellent source of plant-based protein. Protein helps build muscle. The building block of life is also instrumental in ensuring healthy weight-management. Eating protein-rich food helps keep you full for a longer time, which would keep you from munching every now and then. If you cut down on fried and fattening foods, you will lose weight faster and more efficiently. The best part about lentils is that they are super versatile in nature, and who knows it better than us? We consume dal on a daily basis in a myriad ways. If you are still looking for ideas, then we are happy to help.





Here Are 5 Healthy And Wholesome Ways In Which You Can Include More Lentils In Your Diet:

1. Khichdi





Khichdi has always been one of our favourite go-to resorts for holistic nutrition. Since lentils do not comprise all essential amino acids, experts often recommend pairing it with rice to get complete set of protein. Here's a power-packed recipe of khichdi combining goodness of three dals.

2. Soups or Shorba





Soups give you enough room to explore and experiment. You can use herbs and veggies of your choice in your soup too. A soul-soothing dal soup could bolster you with nutrients and also ward off risk of infections and flu.





3. Sprouts





Sprouting moong beans is an incredible way to make the most of its nutrition. Sprouts are incredible for your digestive health and heart health too. You can also sprout other legumes like chana, mix it with mung sprouts, throw in some chopped onions, tomatoes and chaat masala and you are good to go.





4. Chila





A soft and yummy moong dal chila can brighten up any day; wouldn't you agree? Add to it the goodness of scrambled paneer and you have a recipe fit for your weight-loss diet. Click here for the recipe.





5. Parathas





Now, the moment you think parathas, you are bound to think of all things greasy and fattening. But parathas can be healthy too, provided they are made with minimum oil. Dal paratha is an ideal way to sneak in more protein to your diet. Pair it with yogurt or chutney and chomp away.





Dal paratha is an ideal way to sneak in more protein to your diet.

Got any fun ideas to include more dal in your diet? Do write to us in the comments below!







