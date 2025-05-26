When trying to lose weight, there are several adjustments that we have to make to our diet. Among many, the one that often takes most of our time is deciding which sweetener to choose. If you're someone who has a sweet tooth, you'd know the struggle is real. As a result, many switch to natural sweeteners such as honey or jaggery, as they are considered healthier alternatives to refined sugar. While both honey and jaggery are great, there's always a constant debate about which one is better. Do you also find yourself in a constant dilemma about which one to choose? Well, not anymore. Let's discover which one truly qualifies as a better sweetener and put your confusion to rest once and for all.

Is Honey Good For Weight Loss?

Honey can definitely be a part of a weight loss diet, but remember it's not the only solution. Apart from being a natural sweetener, it is also rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties and has a lower glycaemic index compared to sugar. According to a study published by the National Institutes Of Health (NIH), consumption of honey can help boost metabolism, which is essential for weight loss. If you have strong metabolism, you'll naturally burn more calories, resulting in weight loss. So, while honey is good for you, it's best to consume it in moderation.

Also Read: What's The Right Way To Make Jaggery Tea? Follow These Easy Tips

Photo Credit: iStock



Is Jaggery Good For Weight Loss?

Jaggery, too, makes for a wonderful addition to a weight loss diet. It is rich in fibre, which promotes a feeling of fullness and keeps you full for longer duration. Apart from this, jaggery is also rich in essential nutrients and has a low glycaemic index like honey. According to nutritionist Tanya Mehra, jaggery is great for weight loss as it is more nutrient-dense compared to sugar, making it better for digestion. If you can get your hands on fresh jaggery, that's even better, as it would be less processed and would retain most of its nutrients.

Honey Vs Jaggery: Which One Should You Consume?

So, if both honey and jaggery are good for weight loss, which one should you really pick? The answer is that you can choose either of the two, as long as you consume them in moderation. Both honey and jaggery offer numerous health benefits and are definitely healthier than refined sugar. However, let's not forget that they too contain calories! When consumed in excess, they can result in excessive calorie consumption, leading to weight gain. So, if you're someone who adds honey or jaggery to their chai thinking they won't cause any harm, think again.

Also Read: 5 Foolproof Hacks To Properly Store Honey And Keep It Fresh For Longer





Both honey and jaggery are healthy, but moderation is key to enjoying them on a weight loss diet. This way, you can satisfy your sweet cravings without compromising your health.