How To Make Veggie-Jowar Roti For Your Weight Loss Diet - Recipe Inside

India is a storehouse of several ancient grains, which over the years have gained immense popularity for being super healthy. One such popular grain is jowar (or sorghum). Also called jola or jondhalaa, this grain is enriched with antioxidants, protein, fibre and several essential nutrients. Jowar also makes a great option for the ones trying to shed some extra kilos. As per Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, "The fibre and protein-content in jowar help induce a feeling of being full. This further prevents you from weird time bingeing. These factors further promote weight loss."





Jowar can be used to whip up different types of dishes - the most common one remains jowar roti (also called jowar bhakri or jolada rotti). As per experts, replacing atta or maida with jowar flour may help promote better digestion and metabolism, further facilitating weight loss.





Here we have a jowar recipe that includes the goodness of different vegetables. For this veggie-jowar roti recipe, we added cucumber, carrot, onion, coriander, mint leaves, green chilli, salt and carom seeds to the jowar flour and kneaded soft dough. Now, prepare small, fibrous rotis out of it using the same technique we follow to prepare makki roti.

How To Make Veggie-Jowar Roti | Veggie-Jowar Roti Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup jowar flour





1 teaspoon salt





Half teaspoon carom seeds





Half cup grated cucumber





Half cup grated carrot





1 chopped onion





2 chopped green chillies





1 tablespoon chopped coriander





Half tablespoon chopped mint leaves





Lukewarm water, to knead





Method:

Take all the ingredients in a bowl, except water.





Dry mix everything.





Now pour water slowly and knead a soft dough.





Cover the bowl with a lid or cheesecloth and let the dough rest for 15 minutes.





Make small roundels out of the dough and pat it with hand to make small rotis, just like you do for makki ki roti. You may wet your hands with some water, as this process includes no usage of oil.





Once the round rotis are made, toast them well on tawa. Make sure, the gas is on medium flame and both the sides of the roti are cooked well.





Pair veggie-jowar roti with curd and some pickle/salad and indulge. Bon Appetit!







