Are you someone who is struggling to lose weight? Have you tried all types of diets just to lose hope and motivation? Then, my friend, you have landed on the right page. In today's time, when everyone has become health conscious, many people turn to different types of diets, intensive workout schedules, and even take supplements to lose weight. However, these methods often fail to give desired results and may even harm overall health. The other half turns to Ayurveda, which offers a natural and wholesome approach to weight loss. If weight loss is on your mind but you want to make it effortless, then it's time to incorporate certain expert-approved foods, as per Ayurveda, that may help you get into your desired shape. Intrigued? Well, you should be! These foods can easily be found in your pantry and with a few tweaks, you can incorporate them in your daily diet. Read on to know which expert-approved foods should be on your must-have list.





Here Are 5 Expert-Approved Ayurvedic Foods For Weight Loss:

According to Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, these 5 fat-burning foods may help you lose those extra kilos.

1. Honey

Sweet and delicious honey is considered one of the best natural remedies to lose weight, as per Ayurveda. The expert says that honey's hot and drying nature makes it light on the stomach and easy to digest. This unique combination helps in reducing excess kapha, which is associated with weight gain and heaviness.





How to use honey for weight loss: To see the best results, Dr Savaliya suggests consuming one teaspoon of honey with lukewarm water and lemon first thing in the morning.

2. Barley

Also known as Jau in Hindi, Barley is a celebrated grain in Ayurveda popular for its “Lekhana Karma” or scraping action that helps reduce body fat. The expert shares that barley is the best for diabetes as it helps in balancing blood sugar levels in your body. It is particularly helpful in managing obesity, as it removes excess body fat. Moreover, Dr Savaliya also shares that barley helps in cholesterol management and improves digestion, memory, libido, and physical strength.





How to lose weight with barley: Dr Savaliya recommends to add barley sattu to your daily diet perhaps in the form of rotis.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric loved for its vibrant yellow colour, is also an Ayurvedic spice with several health benefits, including weight loss. As per the expert, turmeric is hot and detoxifying in nature and can help remove toxins from the body. Aside from its detoxifying properties, turmeric supports the immune system and reduces excess kapha from your body. It is also an effective solution for managing diabetes.





How to use turmeric for weight loss: Dr Savaliya suggests consuming half a teaspoon of turmeric mixed with half a teaspoon of honey or amla on an empty stomach.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Amla

Popularly known as Indian Gooseberry, amla helps to balance all three doshas – Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. According to the expert, amla's drying nature makes it effective for weight management, as it helps shed those extra kilos. Moreover, amla is an aphrodisiac and has a rejuvenating nature. If you have diabetes, hair fall or acidity, then amla could also prove useful.





How to use amla for weight loss: Dr Savaliya suggests taking one teaspoon of amla with honey on an empty stomach or one hour after meals.

5. Ginger

Ginger has a hot, dry and piercing nature, the expert Dr Savaliya shares. Consuming ginger can help stimulate appetite and improve digestion, which helps in the proper breakdown of food and absorption of nutrients. Ginger also helps in balancing kapha, which is responsible for gaining weight in excess. Moreover, ginger also supports heart health and boosts metabolism.





How to use ginger for weight loss: Dr Savaliya suggests adding grated ginger to herbal or green tea and sipping it once or twice a day at least 1 hour before or after meals. This can help you lose weight.

Additionally, Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya also mentions that not only do these foods help you lose weight, but also improve hormonal balance, and insulin sensitivity, reduce cholesterol (LDL) and even lumps of fat.