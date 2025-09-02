Achieving lasting weight loss calls for consistent discipline and commitment to diet, exercise and a healthy lifestyle. Patience is also key, as visible results can take time. In search of quick fixes, many people aiming to lose weight may be left confused about what to do, especially when it comes to diet. In a recent post that is being widely shared on X, Dr Sudhir Kumar, senior neurologist at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, listed five simple yet effective diet changes for sustainable weight loss.





Dr Kumar says he can personally vouch for these tips, having followed them during his own weight loss journey. In 2020, at the age of 49, he weighed 100 kg and was dealing with health problems. He began a fitness routine and shed 30 kg in a year. Since then, he has run several marathons and adopted healthier habits with exercise, mindful eating and proper sleep.

5 Key Diet Changes For Long-Term Weight Loss, As Shared By Dr Sudhir Kumar:

1. Cut Back On Sugar

Sugar is hidden in more foods than just desserts. From chocolates, sweets and ice creams to soft drinks, packaged juices and even so-called "healthy" treats, it is everywhere. Reducing or avoiding it lowers calorie intake, reduces insulin spikes and cuts belly fat. "This single change can be transformative for weight loss and long-term metabolic health," says Dr Kumar.

2. Limit Food Delivery Apps

Ordering food online is easy, but it often leads to overeating and poor choices, especially late at night when you are either not hungry or too hungry. Many options are calorie-heavy, high in unhealthy fats and low in nutrients. Dr Kumar writes, "Limiting reliance on these apps can make a big difference to both waistline and wallet."





3. Reduce Eating Out

"Restaurant meals, no matter how fancy the place, are typically designed to taste good, not to keep you healthy," he notes. Extra oils, butter, salt and hidden sugars make dishes more appealing but also calorie dense. Cooking and eating at home ensures better control over ingredients and portions.

4. Choose A La Carte Over Buffet

"At buffets, the temptation to 'get your money's worth' usually means overeating," explains Dr Kumar. With so many options, people tend to eat far more than they need. Ordering a la carte helps you stay mindful and pick only what you want, instead of piling your plate unnecessarily.





5. Eat Dinner Early

Having your last meal earlier in the evening creates a natural fasting window before breakfast. Research shows that time-restricted eating supports weight loss, blood sugar control and digestion. Even a 12 to 14-hour gap between dinner and breakfast can yield notable health benefits.

Following these practical tips can help achieve healthy, long-term weight and fat loss.