Weight loss is a difficult journey, especially if you have to lose weight while dealing with health issues. However, Udita Agarwal, a certified nutritionist, decided to lose weight not just for fitness but also to improve her health. Udita's journey and impressive weight loss results - losing 30kg in 8 months without going to a gym. Udita went from 95kg to 65 kg by adopting healthy lifestyle changes. This also improved her health, and she could finally discontinue her medication which was further leading to weight gain.





"I was obese since my childhood, suffering from pigmentation, serious health issues, severe hair fall, acne and facial hair," Udita shared in one of her viral videos. She lost 30 kg naturally by eating clean foods. "The biggest challenge in weight loss was controlling junk cravings, so I found healthier alternatives," Udita adds.

Here are some of the habits that helped Udita lose weight:





1. Detox Water





Drinking detox water every day, no matter what (boil jeera, ajwain, sauf, methi in water). Prevents bloating and helps in digestion.





2. It's Ok To Not Follow Your Diet 100 Per Cent





"Even if I cheated a little at one point, I never let it ruin my entire day. I followed my diet properly the rest of the time," Udita shares.





3. Don't Be Disheartened By Fluctuating Weight





Udita says she used to check her weight every day, and sometimes it did increase, but she never got demotivated and stuck to her diet. "I never let the numbers on the scale affect my mindset and stayed consistent," she adds.





4. Eating Only Home-Cooked Food





Udita reveals that even if she went out, she took her tiffin with homemade meals so that she wouldn't eat anything unhealthy.





5. Drinking Chia Seed Water





Udita explains, "I soaked chia seeds in half a litre of water and then drank it throughout the day as detox water, along with my 3-4 litres daily water target."





6. No Snacking With Tea





I used to have tea once a day, but never with any unhealthy snacks, Udita shares.





7. No Maida





She completely cut out maida from her diet, but not sugar.





8. Drink Water





Udita used to drink water before every meal to avoid overeating.





