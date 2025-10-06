In a world full of weight-loss diets and shortcuts, what really works? Do you want to lose 5 kg only to gain back 7 kg? Do you want to deprive yourself of breakfast when poha is your one true love? Many diets like keto, no-carb, and intermittent fasting have been well studied by researchers and nutrition experts, each claiming guaranteed weight-loss benefits. But which of these is truly the best?





In a recent video on Instagram, celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who has also worked with actor Tamannaah Bhatia, revealed a simple answer to this question. But before we get there, let's understand these three popular diets in detail.

Keto Diet

What is it: The Keto (Ketogenic) diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that pushes your body into a state called ketosis - where it burns fat for energy instead of carbohydrates.

How does it work for weight loss: When you drastically cut carbs, your body runs out of glucose (its main energy source). It then starts breaking down stored fat into ketones, which the body uses for energy. This process helps burn body fat more efficiently and can reduce appetite, supporting weight loss.





What you can eat:

Healthy fats: olive oil, ghee, butter, coconut oil

Protein: eggs, chicken, fish, paneer, tofu

Low-carb vegetables: spinach, broccoli, zucchini, cauliflower

Nuts and seeds

Cheese and full-fat dairy

What you cannot eat:

Grains: rice, wheat, oats, corn

Sugar and sweets

Starchy vegetables: potatoes, sweet corn, peas

Most fruits (except small portions of berries)

Processed and high-carb foods (bread, pasta, biscuits, chips)

No-Carb Diet

What is it: A no-carb diet is an extreme version of low-carb eating where carbohydrates are almost completely eliminated. It focuses mainly on protein and fat.





How does it work for weight loss: Without carbs, your body turns to stored fat and protein for energy. This can lead to rapid fat loss, especially in the beginning. However, it's difficult to sustain and may lead to nutrient deficiencies if not done carefully.





What you can eat:

Meat, fish, eggs

Cheese and full-fat dairy

Oils, butter, ghee

Non-starchy vegetables (in small amounts)

What you cannot eat:

All carb sources: rice, bread, pasta, fruits, grains, legumes

Starchy vegetables: potatoes, yams, peas

Sugar, sweets, sugary drinks

Most packaged or processed foods

Intermittent Fasting

What is it: Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of eating and fasting. It doesn't restrict what you eat, but when you eat. Common versions include 16:8 fasting (16 hours fasting, 8-hour eating window).





How does it work for weight loss: During fasting, your insulin levels drop, allowing the body to burn stored fat for energy. It also helps reduce calorie intake naturally because you eat fewer meals.





What you can eat:

During eating hours: balanced meals with protein, fibre, healthy fats, and complex carbs

During fasting: only water, black coffee, or green tea (no sugar or milk)

What you cannot eat:

During eating hours: ideally avoid processed foods, sugar, and junk

During fasting hours: no solid food, milk, juice, or anything with calories

Keto vs No-Carb vs Intermittent Fasting: The Best Diet







In his video, trainer Siddhartha says, "Does the keto diet work? Yes, it does. Until you start craving a sandwich."





He continued, "Does no-carb work? Yes, it works. Until you start craving carbs so much that it's the only thing you can think about."





He adds, "Does intermittent fasting work? Yes, it works. Until you wake up in the morning and all you can think about is having breakfast."

This Is The Best Weight-Loss Diet For You

The fitness coach concludes, "You see, all diets work, provided you are consistent in following them. Before getting on a diet, ask yourself this question - can I eat like this or follow this diet for the rest of my life? If the answer is no, you're just going to end up being miserable."