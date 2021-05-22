The Ketogenic diet has emerged to be one of the most talked about diets in the recent times. As part of the diet, one is supposed to limit their carb intake, so that the body starts using up fat reserves for energy- thus burning fats. The ketogenic diet was first introduced for epileptic patients; soon it was found to be effective for weight-loss and diabetes management. Having said that, the diet has earned its fair share of flak too from certified nutritionist who do not find the diet sustainable - the side-effects of the diet are also well-known.





It is always a wise idea to consult a nutritionist before you start your keto-diet. They will guide you on the right way to approach this seemingly complex diet. In the keto diet, it is very important that you eat foods rich in protein and fibre, and keep a track of your calories. If at any point you think the diet is getting too overwhelming, then you can simply switch to some easy recipes- like this keto pizza by YouTuber Jyoti Dalmia. Let's find out.





How To Make Keto-Friendly Pizza:





1. Take hot boiling water and add dried fenugreek leaves. Mix it well.

2. Add salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, ginger paste. Mix again. Keep aside for 5 minutes.

3. In a big bowl, add flaxseed flour, drop the fenugreek mixture to the flour. Mix slowly and make a dough using a spoon.

4. Cover it and let it sit for 5 minutes. Divide the dough in 4 pieces.

5. Take a parchment sheet and pat the dough to spread it out. Make a thick base. Apply some oil on your palms before doing that.

6. Preheat the oven at 200 degrees. Transfer the base to the baking tray, Bake for 10 minutes.

7. Now spread the marinara sauce on the base. Add the veggies, mushrooms, jalapenos and olives. You can load it up with any veggies you have.

8. Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese. (Be generous)

9. Grill for 5-6 minutes and you are done.











You can find the link of the recipe here. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)