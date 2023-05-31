Losing weight, especially belly fat, is not an easy task. But just making minor changes in our lifestyle and diet can make the process a lot easier. While reducing calorie intake takes prime importance, adding protein-rich foods and drinks to our diet can also provide a significant boost to our weight loss efforts. Hot summery days make us crave refreshing and cooling drinks, and more often than not, we end up having sugar-laden carbonated drinks offering no nutritional value. To replace these drinks and to facilitate weight loss, we have a recipe for a tasty healthy drink that also fuels your body with a good amount of protein to get rid of belly weight and lose extra kilos.





Can You Lose Weight By Eating Protein?

Protein is an essential macronutrient that plays a crucial role in weight loss. When consumed regularly, it boosts metabolism and increases feelings of fullness, which prevents one from overeating. Not only this, but protein also helps preserve muscle mass, which is particularly important during weight loss as it ensures that your body burns fat instead. Additionally, a protein-filled diet keeps you active and energised and reduces fatigue due to workouts.

If you have been struggling to lose weight, it's time to recognise the importance of protein and include it in your weight-loss diet. To start with it, we present a delicious and nutritious recipe for a protein-rich apple oats chia seeds smoothie that will make your tummy and heart happy.





Protein facilitates weight loss. Image Credit: iStock

Health Benefits Of Apple Oats Chia Seeds Smoothie For Weight Loss:

Apple Oats Chia Seeds Smoothie is a fantastic blend of wholesome ingredients that can help you lose weight quickly while pleasing your taste buds.

Apple is a low-calorie fruit that is rich in pectin fibre and lends its natural sweetness to the smoothie.

Oats are a staple in the weight loss world for a good reason. They are rich in protein, soluble fibre and good carbs, which keep you sated.

Chia Seeds too provide lots of fibre and protein, along with healthy omega-3 fatty acids. When combined with yoghurt, they expand and form a gel-like substance in the stomach, promoting a feeling of fullness.

Protein-Rich Apple Oats Chia Seeds Smoothie Recipe I How To Make Apple Oats Chia Seeds Smoothie For Weight Loss

To make apple oats chia seeds smoothie, combine the three foods with yoghurt. Add some honey to make it sweeter. You can skip adding honey or any sweetener if you want to. Blend everything together to make a smooth and creamy smoothie.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Apple Oats Chia Seeds Smoothie.





The Apple Oats Chia Seeds smoothie is an excellent addition to your weight loss journey. So, grab your blender and make this delicious drink to lose belly fat quickly.