It's not just you, there are scores of other people who tend to gain weight during winter. Blame it on the weather, our increased appetite or the delicious foods that surround us, it's difficult to stop binge eating, let alone resist temptations. Food has a natural ability to warm us and bring us comfort, and we are not letting go of it in this biting cold. But only when we see our weighing scales tipping to the higher side and tires developing on our belly, we regret some of our decisions. Fret not, there are many ways to tackle weight gain in winter, and we have got the easiest solution for you – detox drinks!





Starting the day with detox water can burn fat gained the previous day and rev up the metabolism for the current day. Dietitian Ambica Dandona suggested some incredible detox water options that may help you drop the winter weight as soon as possible.

Here're 4 Detox Water To Lose Winter Weight And Belly Fat | Which Detox Drinks Are Good For Weight Loss?







1. Ginger and mint water





We all know the various health benefits that ginger offers us, especially in winter. Weight loss is one of them. Combine it with mint and you'll get a refreshing fat-burner drink. Add a small piece of ginger to a glass of water. Add a few mint leaves and leave it for a few hours. Try to drink this water in the early hours of the morning.











2. Green tea and lemon











You are probably drinking warm green tea every day to digest the foods eaten and hoping for some weight loss. Speed up the process by adding lemon to it. Lemon is known to cut down extra fat in the body and enhances the weight loss properties of green tea.











3. Jeera water











The simple drink of jeera water can do wonders to bring down your weight quickly. Just add two tablespoons of jeera to a glass of water and leave it overnight. Next morning, when you get up, strain the water, add a spoonful of lemon juice and drink it on an empty stomach. This detox water will flush out toxins along with extra calories.











4. Methi Seed Water





Dietitian Ambica Dandona also suggested methi seed water as the ideal detox drink for weight loss. This drink is great for diabetes as well. Click here to know more about it.











Winter weight loss is common and nothing to be worried about. Just try these detox drinks to manage your weight quickly.