The quest for weight-loss foods is a never-ending one. Whether it's a particular spice, seed, plant, fruit, or vegetable, we wish to try them all. After all, why miss out on the opportunity to try something that might bring you closer to your weight loss goal? Among the many weight-loss foods to try, moringa isn't given much importance. Many dislike the taste of moringa and feel that it cannot be experimented with. But what if we told you that moringa can actually taste delicious? You'll be surprised to know that moringa can be incorporated into your weight loss diet in a myriad of ways. From delicious moringa paratha and moringa soup to moringa chips - let's explore some exciting recipes that'll turn your dislike into love for moringa.

What Makes Moringa Great For Weight Loss?

Moringa has some remarkable benefits for weight loss. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), moringa is a fibre powerhouse, packing up to 12% of dietary fibre. When on a weight loss diet, fibre is a must as it helps keep you fuller for longer. This also makes it great for digestion, banishing issues like bloating and constipation. Plus, moringa has metabolism-boosting powers and can aid in faster calorie burning.

Moringa Recipes | Here Are 5 Ways To Incorporate Moringa Into Your Weight Loss Diet:

1. Moringa Soup

Tired of having the same old soups? This moringa soup is here to change your mind. To make it, drumsticks are pressure-cooked with tomatoes, haldi, ginger, and water. It offers a tangy flavour, and the crackling ghee tadka on top makes it taste even better. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and enjoy! Click here for the complete recipe for Moringa Soup.

2. Moringa Podi Idli

Podi masala is typically prepared with red chillies, urad dal, and chana dal. However, this one is prepared with moringa leaves. Imagine sinking your teeth into soft and fluffy idlis coated with delicious moringa podi - it's a treat worth trying! These idlis taste best when paired with coconut chutney. Find the complete recipe for Moringa Podi Idli here.

3. Moringa Paratha

Do you feel instant regret after relishing a paratha? Give this moringa paratha a try! Made with moringa leaves and spices like haldi, mango powder, chaat masala, it is sure to win your heart at the first bite. Skip topping it with butter so you can enjoy it guilt-free and incorporate it into your weight loss diet. Click here for the complete recipe for Moringa Paratha.

4. Moringa Tea

You can also sip on moringa tea during your weight loss journey. What makes it so great? Moringa leaves are known to be rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Studies suggest that sipping on this tea regularly can help you achieve your weight loss goals. It is easy to make and super comforting - why not try making it yourself? Find the complete recipe for Moringa Tea here.

5. Moringa Chips

Looking for a new tea-time snack? Look no further than these moringa chips! To make them, all you have to do is scrape the skin off the drumsticks, coat them with besan and spices, and air-fry until crispy. They are so addictive that you'll find it hard to stop at just one. The best part? They'll be ready in just under 15 minutes. Click here for the complete recipe for Moringa Chips.

Weight loss doesn't always have to be dull and boring. Make it fun by incorporating these moringa recipes into your daily diet. For more weight loss recipes, click here.