If you've been eating clean, exercising regularly, and still find yourself stuck in the frustrating rut of a weight plateau, you're not alone. Many people hit a wall in their weight loss journey, especially when stubborn belly fat and uncomfortable bloating refuse to budge. But a simple and natural solution is gaining popularity, thanks to dietitian Richa Gangani's viral Instagram post: a 5-ingredient fat-burning tea that's easy to make, delicious to sip, and surprisingly powerful.





Morning Ritual For Weight Loss

This drink, which Gangani recommends drinking every morning for 21 days, is a potent combination of natural ingredients: ginger, cinnamon, lemon, turmeric, black pepper, and optionally, apple cider vinegar (ACV). These pantry staples come together to form a detoxifying, anti-inflammatory tea that helps support digestion, reduce bloating, improve skin clarity, and even rev up fat metabolism.

How to Make Fat-Burning Tea:

Boil 1 cup of water with a few slices of fresh ginger, half a stick of cinnamon, and a few slices of lemon (rind included) for about 5-7 minutes. In a cup, add 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder. Strain the hot mixture into the cup over the turmeric. Add a pinch of black pepper (this helps the body absorb the turmeric more effectively). Optionally, stir in 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar (preferably raw and unfiltered). Sip slowly on an empty stomach each morning.

Benefits Of Drinking Fat-Burning Morning Tea:

Each ingredient brings unique benefits to the table, but together they create a synergistic blend:

Ginger is a natural digestive aid and anti-inflammatory, known to reduce water retention and soothe bloating.

Cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar levels, which in turn can reduce cravings and support fat loss.

Lemon is a liver-loving fruit that boosts detoxification and provides vitamin C to support your immune system.

Turmeric, thanks to its active compound curcumin, reduces inflammation and promotes fat metabolism.

Black pepper not only adds a spicy kick but also contains piperine, which enhances the absorption of curcumin by up to 2000%.

Apple cider vinegar is a popular weight-loss aid that can suppress appetite, improve digestion, and stabilise blood sugar levels.

More Than Just Weight Loss:

Beyond burning fat and breaking through a plateau, this tea may also support clearer skin, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties and digestive support. Many users have reported reduced acne, fewer breakouts, and less puffiness around the face - another sign that internal healing is in motion.





This isn't a magic potion, but when paired with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, this fat-burning tea can help you reset your metabolism, beat bloating, and finally push past that weight loss plateau. Think of it as a daily act of self-care - simple, nourishing, and grounding.





Drink it warm each morning for 21 days, and observe how your body responds. Sometimes, the smallest habits bring the biggest results.