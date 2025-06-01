Losing weight is not easy, but the challenging journey can lead to results that not only boost your health and wellness but also your overall confidence. In 2023, 19-year-old Neha weighed 91 kg and was dealing with hormonal imbalances. "On my 19th birthday, I made a promise to myself that I would lose weight this time, and I started my journey," she shares in a viral video on Instagram. Within 8 months, she lost an incredible 35 kg and has been maintaining her weight ever since. Now on her 21st birthday in 2025, Neha weighs 56 kg and is proud of her achievement and fulfilling the promise to her 19-year-old self.





"My journey wasn't easy, especially with hormonal imbalances, but all it took was starting at a point and staying disciplined," Neha shares.

Watch the transformation video below:







Neha shares that she achieved this impressive weight loss by following a healthy diet and exercising at home without any equipment. Here are 10 foods she suggests reducing or eliminating from your diet to lose weight.

10 Types Of Food That Can Hinder Your Weight Loss Journey, As Shared By Neha:

1. Sugary Foods & Drinks: Sodas, candy, desserts, sweetened yoghurts.





Why: Consuming high amounts of sugar can lead to insulin resistance, causing your body to store more fat, especially around the midsection.





Also Read:Woman Loses 40 Kg By Eating Only Home-Cooked Meals, Shares Her Easy Diet Plan





2. Refined Carbs: White bread, white rice, pasta, baked goods.





Why: Refined carbs cause a spike in blood sugar levels, followed by a crash, leaving you feeling hungry and sluggish, and ultimately leading to weight gain.





3. Trans Fats: Packaged snacks, margarine, fried foods.





Why: Trans fats increase inflammation in the body, which can slow down your metabolism and make it harder to lose weight.





4. Sugary Cereals: Frosted cereals, and granola with added sugar.





Why: Many breakfast cereals are loaded with added sugars, refined carbs, and artificial ingredients that can sabotage your weight loss goals.





5. High-Calorie Snacks: Chips, cookies, candy bars.





Why: These snacks are often high in calories, added sugars, and unhealthy fats, making it easy to overeat and hinder weight loss efforts.





Also Read:"Ordered Two Sizes Smaller Dress": Woman Who Lost 50 Kg Shares Diet And Motivation Tips





6. High-Fat Dairy: Full-fat cheese, cream, whole milk.





Why: Consuming high amounts of saturated fats from dairy products can lead to weight gain, particularly if you're not balancing your diet with regular exercise.





7. Excessive Alcohol: Beer, sugary cocktails





Why: Alcohol is high in empty calories, which can contribute to weight gain, particularly around the belly area.





8. Processed Meats: Sausages, bacon, hot dogs

Why: Processed meats are high in saturated fats, sodium, and preservatives, making them a recipe for weight gain and bloating.





9. Fried Foods: French fries, fried chicken, deep-fried snacks.





Why: Fried foods are high in calories and unhealthy fats, which can lead to weight gain and increase your risk of chronic diseases.





10. High-Sodium Foods: Canned soups, instant noodles, frozen meals.





Why: Excessive sodium consumption can lead to water retention, bloating, and discomfort, making it harder to stick to your weight loss plan.





Did you find this weight loss transformation impressive? Click here for more such real weight loss stories.