Plus-size model and content creator Akshay Kakkar is going viral for sharing his real weight loss journey on Instagram. At the start of 2024, Akshay weighed 179 kg. He had an unhealthy lifestyle, often ate a lot of junk food, and had no regular exercise routine. "I was happy spoiling my life and health," he shares in one of his viral reels, adding that he had no realisation of how badly his lifestyle was affecting his health. Over time, he developed diabetes, cervical issues (neck pain), blood pressure problems, and also became inactive and depressed. Eventually, he decided to focus on weight loss with a mix of exercise and a healthy diet plan.





"I started my weight loss journey on 14 February 2024, and by July 2024, I had reduced my weight from 179 kg to 155 kg," he shares, highlighting his remarkable 24 kg weight loss in just four months. However, due to unexpected health issues, his journey was put on hold.





"I remained quite demotivated for the next six months and gained back 10 kg. By February 2025, my weight again became around 164 kg. I was quite depressed seeing my weight increase." With encouragement from his doctor, he decided to restart his weight loss journey, but this time with a slightly less strict approach.

Akshay shared his weight update only two days ago, and the reel went viral, clocking 1.4 million views already. "From February 2025 till today, I have again touched 155 kg! I am so happy that I cannot express it in words. I have come back to the same point where I left. Now, this time, it is my promise to myself and my audience that I will not stop here - I will just move ahead with full dedication."

Watch the full video here:







In another viral video, Akshay opens up about his daily diet plan that helped him shed 24 kg in four months:

Empty stomach: Lemon and saltwater

Breakfast: Oats with milk, apple

30 minutes before lunch: Apple cider vinegar

Lunch: Dal, roti, green veggies, salad, curd

Before workout: Green tea and five almonds

30 minutes before dinner: Apple cider vinegar

Dinner: Roti, dal, paneer, salad, pappad

Akshay's weight loss journey feels real and relatable to many people, which also makes it so inspiring. Click here for more such motivational weight loss stories.