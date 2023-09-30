Poha - This humble Indian dish is a regular in almost every kitchen. Light, easy to make and delicious - poha is all we want in a good meal. But those on a weight loss diet, often void having poha as it is made from rice, actually flattened rice. The fear of carbs intake pushes poha back on our weight loss diet menu, even tough we keep craving for it. If you relate to this, we have some good news for you, Poha, after all, is not bad for weight loss! If you don't believe us, let's hear it out from experts.

Clinical & Lifestyle Nutritionist Tripti Tandon said in one of her Instagram posts, "Poha - have it for breakfast, lunch or dinner; it's fantastic for any meal. It is lighter on the tummy and lighter on the scale.

Now, let's talk about the health benefits that poha offers if made in healthy way.

Benefits Of Poha For Weight Loss:

Low in Calories:

Poha is relatively low in calories, making it an excellent choice for those looking to shed weight. One cup of cooked poha contains only about 250 calories, allowing you to enjoy a satisfying meal without overindulging.

High in Fibre:

Fibre is your best friend when it comes to weight loss, as it keeps you feeling full for longer periods. Poha is rich in dietary fibre, which aids in better digestion and helps prevent unnecessary snacking between meals.

Good Source of Protein:

Protein is essential for muscle repair and growth, and poha provides a moderate amount of it. Including protein in your diet helps maintain muscle mass while losing fat, which is crucial for successful weight loss.

Rich in Vitamins and Minerals:

Poha contains essential vitamins and minerals like iron, vitamin B, and folate. These nutrients play a vital role in maintaining overall health and energy levels, which are essential during your weight loss journey.







Dr. Snehal Adsule, in an Instagram post, shared how poha is great for weight loss and the right ways to eat it.





Tips for Enjoying Poha on Your Weight Loss Diet

Poha is a wholesome meal. But that doesn't mean you can have it every day or can eat it in large quantities. Portion control is the key whenever it comes to any food.

To make it protein rich or more fulfilling, you can add soya chunks, and veggies or you can have it along with sprouts or egg whites.

It's always better than these muesli and quinoa and other whole grains flooding the Indian market and being promoted as 'healthy and nutritious.

So maybe once a week, you can have poha without worrying about weight gain or feeling guilty about it.

The nutritionist concluded, "There's nothing in Poha that is fattening. And no particular food has the power to make you fat. It's your overall diet that matters. So, make sure you make your diet plan in such a way that you can incorporate Poha & still can lose weight."





