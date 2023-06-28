A weight loss diet doesn't need to always include expensive ingredients and unfamiliar dishes. By making certain modifications and opting for specific cooking methods, you can enjoy common food items as well. Recently, we discussed how good old upma can actually help you lose weight (Read the story here). Today, let us remind you that poha can also be a good addition to your diet. Poha is full of fibre, healthy carbohydrates and nutrients. It can promote satiety and keep cravings at bay. While regular poha is healthy in itself, find out how to make it more suitable for a weight loss diet.

Here Are 5 Unique And Easy Poha Recipes For Weight Loss:

Adding sprouts like moth beans to poha makes it healthier and yummier Photo Credit: iStock

1. Mixed Sprouts Poha

Adding sprouts to classic poha is one of the most convenient ways of making it more nutritious. Sprouts are low in calories and rich in protein as well as fibre. Thus, they can help you shed those extra kilos while providing you with different minerals and antioxidants. Since sprouts don't have a strong flavour of their own, they don't impact the overall taste of the poha too much. Thus, if you love regular poha and are not particularly keen on change, start with this one. Click here for the recipe.

2. Vegetable Poha

Another simple way of enriching your poha is by mixing in various chopped veggies. Poha recipes generally include onions and/or potatoes. But you should also consider adding beans, carrots, capsicums, peas, etc. They will provide you with a range of vitamins and minerals that plain poha doesn't contain. The enhanced fibre content of the dish will also keep you full for longer. Find the full recipe here.

3. Tari Poha

Tari poha is unique in its own way. Photo Credit: iStock

If you like to stick to traditional delicacies, opt for this Nagpur-style poha. This version is distinctive because it is served with a curry-like (tari) preparation of kala chana (black chickpeas). This legume is great for those wanting to lose weight, as it is high in protein, fibre and minerals. The chana has to be soaked overnight, so plan in advance when you want to relish this dish. The soaked chana is later cooked with a wide range of spices, including Maharashtrian goda masala. Finally, the tari is poured over plain poha and served. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Soya Poha

If you're in the mood for something experimental, soya poha is a must-try. Soya can be a great addition to most weight loss diets, as it is high in protein. In this dish, crumbled soya is cooked with green peas, beans, onions, tomatoes, etc., before being combined with soaked poha. Sounds wholesome, doesn't it? Here's the complete recipe.

5. Almond And Cranberry Poha

The name might sound like it's one of those weird food combos that go viral for the wrong reasons. But this fusion actually tastes good! The almonds lend a light crunch and nutty flavour (usually provided by peanuts), while the cranberries add a tangy note (generally given by lemon juice). Both these unusual ingredients can help with weight management. Take a chance and give this unique poha a try. Here's the recipe.





Remember to eat poha in moderation to reap its benefits. Since the base of poha is rice, it is still high in carbohydrates and may not be as wholesome as millet-based breakfast dishes. However, homemade poha is still a healthy way to start your day. For a more nutritious option, you can choose poha flakes made from red rice instead of white rice. Ultimately, a balanced diet is what will help you lose weight and boost your overall health.





