Losing weight, especially around your belly, feels like a slow battle. It takes putting in a lot of effort into target workouts to finally see it going but that too at a snail's pace. Who has that much time and patience? The key to shedding those extra kilos from your midsection lies in your diet. It's common knowledge that we should start following a healthy diet but a healthy diet starts by eliminating all those foods that make the problem worse. Overhaul your diet, ditch those foods that prevent you from losing your belly fat and kick-start your journey towards a flatter tummy.





By swapping out the unhealthy options for proteins, vegetables, and whole grains, you can kick-start your journey towards a flatter tummy.

Why Belly Fat is a Concern

Belly fat isn't just about aesthetics; it's about health too. Research has linked abdominal fat to increased risk of diseases like obesity, hormonal imbalance, diabetes and more. So, losing that fat is all the more critical for sound health.

It is important to eat a healthy diet to lose belly fat. Image Credit: iStock

Here Are 7 Foods To Avoid To Lose Belly Fat:

1. Red Meat:

While rich in vitamins and protein, red meat, especially in excess, contributes to weight gain. It's high in saturated fats, sodium, and preservatives, leading to water retention and bloating. Physician Dr Parveen Verma shares, "Because of high levels of fat, red meat can interfere with the digestion process, and it can cause weight gain."





Best Practice: If you can't do without red meat, it is best to have it in moderation or eat small portions.

2. Corn:

Despite being a vegetable, corn is calorie-dense and high in sugar. Excessive fructose juice and starch in corn can lead to high blood sugar and fat accumulation if eaten in excess.





Best Practice: Boiling corn will remove its starch content, making it better for digestion and reducing its calorie content. You can also combine it with some protein or fat to reduce the glycemic effect.

3. Refined Sugar:

Empty calories and no nutrition - that's refined sugar. Added sugars in drinks lead to weight gain and obesity. Sugary drinks, laden with refined sugar, overload the liver, converting excess fructose into fat.





Best Practice: Opt for naturally sweet fruits instead or go for healthier alternatives. Click here for some great refined sugar alternatives.

4. Refined Grains:

White bread, and white rice - these refined grains lack nutritional value. They spike blood sugar levels, encouraging fat storage, especially around the belly.





Best Practice: Opt for whole grains like brown rice and whole wheat flour. Another good practice is to have white rice but in small portions.

5. Fruits High in Fructose:

While fruits are vital for nutrients, some, like litchi, cherries, chikoo and mangoes, are high in fructose. Large fructose amounts can trigger belly fat accumulation. Balance with a varied diet.





Best Practice: Have low-fructose fruits like apple, blueberries, strawberries and kiwi. You don't have to entirely give up on mangoes and litchis and other such fruits, just limit their intake.

6. High Sodium Foods:

Excessive sodium leads to water retention, making it hard to achieve a flat tummy. Packaged foods often contain high sodium.





Best Practice: Reduce salt in cooking and rinse canned foods to lower sodium levels. Stop adding extra salt to salads and raita.

7. Trans Fats:

Common in processed foods like cookies and chips, trans fats move fat to the belly area, making it susceptible to fat accumulation, as stated in research by Wake Forest University.





Best Practice: Avoid store-bought processed foods to keep your belly trim.





Remember, achieving a flat tummy isn't just about cutting out these foods; it's about replacing them with healthier options. Embrace a balanced diet of proteins, vegetables, and whole grains, coupled with regular exercise, for a flatter, healthier you.