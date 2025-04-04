If your weight is stuck no matter what you do, your hormones might be playing a bigger role than you think. Many women struggle with a hanging belly and stubborn fat that just won't budge. You may have tried everything- calorie cutting, intense workouts, and even fasting but the scale refuses to move. Weight management expert Neha Parihar suggests that the key to breaking through this plateau is aligning your diet with your menstrual cycle. One of her clients faced a similar issue, and when she started eating according to her cycle, her body started working with her rather than against her.





Eating As Per Your Cycle For Weight Loss

Parihar revealed her step-by-step diet plan on Instagram, explaining how each phase of the menstrual cycle impacts metabolism and fat storage.

Follicular Phase (Days 1-14)

This phase is all about energy and renewal. The focus should be on light, fresh, and high-energy foods like oats, lentils, and seeds. This is also the best time to incorporate cardio workouts to enhance fat burn.

Ovulatory Phase (Mid-Cycle)

Balanced meals with protein-rich foods such as paneer, eggs, and lentils help keep cravings under control. Strength workouts during this phase maximize metabolism and muscle building.

Luteal Phase (Days 15-28)

This is when PMS symptoms, bloating, and cravings strike. Magnesium-rich foods like spinach, dark chocolate, and pumpkin seeds can help combat these issues. Prioritizing whole grains and hydration is also beneficial.

Menstrual Phase (During Periods)

Since energy levels drop during menstruation, it's essential to focus on iron-boosting foods such as beetroot, dates, and cooked vegetables. Gentle, low-intensity exercises like yoga or walking support recovery.





By following this approach, Neha's client noticed significant changes. Within weeks, bloating reduced, energy levels soared, and her body started shedding fat instead of muscle. By week six, there was a visible change in her belly fat, and by week 12, she achieved a weight she never thought possible!

Expert Tips for Healthy and Comfortable Periods

Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta emphasizes that a well-balanced diet can make periods more comfortable, manage hormonal imbalance and support overall health. Here are her top dietary recommendations:

Whole Grains: Whole wheat, oats, and brown rice provide fiber to prevent constipation and are rich in B vitamins and antioxidants.

Dairy: Low-fat milk, dahi (yogurt), and lassi aid digestion and provide probiotics. The calcium in these helps reduce menstrual cramps.

Healthy Proteins: Legumes, nuts, seeds (especially flax and chia), and salmon supply essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and phytonutrients. Protein intake is crucial to compensate for blood loss.

Vegetables: Green leafy vegetables add fiber and iron to counteract blood loss. They also provide antioxidants that help reduce stress and inflammation.

Fruits: Whole fruits are better than juices, as they contain fiber and don't cause bloating due to excess sugar. Hydrating drinks like lemon water and coconut water are excellent choices.

Healthy Fats: Consuming small amounts of healthy fats is necessary. However, fried foods should be avoided to prevent digestive discomfort.

By understanding how hormonal fluctuations impact metabolism, cravings, and fat storage, you can make smarter dietary choices. Eating in sync with your cycle not only helps in shedding stubborn fat but also promotes better hormonal balance, increased energy, and improved overall well-being. Try this cycle-based approach and watch your body respond in a whole new way!