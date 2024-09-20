We've all worked hard to shed that stubborn weight at some point, haven't we? From spending extra hours in the gym to curbing our foodie cravings, we've done it all. However, when it's time to step on the weighing scale, we sometimes face our worst nightmare - increased weight! Does this sound familiar? If so, pause and think twice before you step on the weighing scale next time. While it's natural to blame ourselves, did you know the timing at which you weigh yourself makes a huge difference? Certain times of the day are more suitable for checking your weight than others. If you weigh yourself at odd times, you'll only be disappointed with what you see on the scale. Here, we'll share the six worst timings to check your weight, as per nutritionist Deepsikha Jain.

Also Read: 6 High-Carb Foods You Should Not Skip From Your Weight Loss Diet

Here Are The 5 Worst Timings To Check Your Weight:

1. After Eating Or Drinking

What you eat or drink before weighing yourself makes a huge difference. If you eat a heavy meal or consume large amounts of water before stepping on the scale, you'll naturally weigh more. This is because your body is still digesting and absorbing fluids, resulting in weight fluctuations. To avoid this, make sure you're either empty stomach or have consumed a light meal.

Photo Credit: iStock



2. During Your Menstrual Cycle

According to the nutritionist, you should avoid checking your weight during your menstrual cycle. During this time, our body undergoes several hormonal changes, which can cause water retention. As a result, you may temporarily gain a few extra kilos, but this does not reflect real fat gain or loss. So, it's best to weigh yourself after your period is over.

3. After An Intense Workout

Do you have a habit of weighing yourself after an intense workout? If so, it's time to stop. While it can be tempting to see if there are signs of improvement, remember, that weight loss doesn't happen overnight. Deepsikha explains, "Post-exercise, your muscles might retain water to help with recovery, causing a temporary increase in weight." Give your body time to recover, then weigh yourself.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Right After Waking Up

You should also abstain from checking your weight right after waking up. While mornings are often recommended for weighing yourself, avoid doing so if you've had disrupted sleep or drank water during the night. The nutritionist further suggests not checking your weight if you feel bloated or dehydrated. Instead, check your weight the day after or when you feel better.

5. After A Vacation

Checking your weight right after returning from a vacation may not be a great idea. When on vacation, we tend to overindulge, which can result in weight gain. Instead, give yourself a few days and then weigh yourself. During this time, you can follow a strict diet and fitness routine. Afterwards, go ahead and step on the weighing scale to see more accurate results.

Also Read: 5 Simple Ayurvedic Foods That Could Be The Key To Your Weight Loss Journey

Watch the complete video below:

While losing weight is important, the key is to focus on the bigger picture of overall health and not just what shows on the scale. Stay fit and healthy!