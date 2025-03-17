Leah from Arizona, US, underwent a remarkable weight loss transformation, going from almost 400 lbs (180 kg) to about 183 lbs (83 kg) in three years. Taking to her Instagram handle, Leah shared the ups and downs of her weight loss journey, what inspired her to lose weight after so many years of being obese, and what motivated her to keep going. In one of her viral videos with more than 15 million views, Leah shares that it was in March 2022 when she "hit rock bottom" and decided to change her life.

Watch The Weight Loss Transformation Below:

Leah shares that she went to Disneyland with her nephew, sister and brother-in-law. However, due to obesity, her body could not handle any kind of exertion, and she spent most of her time sitting on benches rather than enjoying the rides. She writes, "Being an aunt has been one of the greatest joys in my life. And this was the day I realised I couldn't be the type of aunt I wanted to be because I couldn't be a present one. I didn't have the energy, endurance and health to be available for my nephew."





Also Read:Woman Weighing 129 Kg Loses 50 Kg In A Year, Says She Only Changed Her Diet





Talking about her firm resolve to lose weight, Leah adds, "I wanted to be free to do what I wanted to do without worrying about if my body could handle it. In the past 3 years, I've watched what once felt impossible for me become possible."





While previously she had tried quick fixes to lose weight, nothing had worked. This time, she changed her perspective, prioritising "gaining health over losing weight".





Leah regularly worked out and changed her diet. She has also shared her meals on Instagram.





Also Read:Woman Weighing 106 Kg Shares 5 Calorie-Deficit Tips That Helped Her Lose 50 Kg

Photo: Instagram/leahhopehealth

Here's A Glimpse Of What She Eats In A Day For Weight Loss:

Breakfast: 3 scrambled eggs mixed with cottage cheese and marble cheese + one large pear sliced with cinnamon sprinkled on top

3 scrambled eggs mixed with cottage cheese and marble cheese + one large pear sliced with cinnamon sprinkled on top Mid-morning drink: Mushroom coffee with collagen supplement, cinnamon, stevia and cream.

Mushroom coffee with collagen supplement, cinnamon, stevia and cream. Lunch: Cottage cheese bowl made with blended cottage cheese, protein powder and maple syrup. This is topped with granola and slices of one apple for dipping.

Cottage cheese bowl made with blended cottage cheese, protein powder and maple syrup. This is topped with granola and slices of one apple for dipping. Evening Snack: Half a protein bar

Half a protein bar Dinner: Protein pasta with chicken sausage, diced broccoli, pesto sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese

Found this weight loss journey inspiring? Read here to learn how this man lost 34 kg in 6 months.