Many people share their weight loss transformation on social media platforms to motivate others going through similar journeys along with sharing their impressive health updates. One such fitness story going viral on Instagram is of 21-year-old Kajal from Rampur, who used to weigh 106 kg and managed to lose 50 kg in a year. In her Instagram videos, she shares that her weight gain was because she was not conscious of taking care of her lifestyle and eating habits. However, she was not comfortable with the excessive weight, used to feel low and lacked confidence.





With consistency and hard work, she managed to lose all that extra weight and become a healthier version of herself. In her viral videos, Kajal shares that she lost weight by eating healthy and tasty homecooked meals as guided by her nutritionist, along with following regular workouts.





Further, in her Instagram videos, Kajal reveals 5 basic diet tips that helped her achieve calorie deficit and lose weight.





5 Calorie Deficit Tips To Lose Weight:





1. Eat more fibre as it keeps you fuller for long.

2. Reach 10,000 steps daily.

3. Eat enough protein.

4. Cut out sugar and refined sugar products such as soft drinks, cookies etc.

5. Make sure to drink 3-4 litres of water daily.





Found this weight loss story inspiring? Check out more weight loss tips and guidelines here.