Towards the end of 2023, Sushmita Gautam weighed 129 kg. While she had tried to lose weight multiple times in the past, she was inconsistent and would regain whatever little weight she lost. On her Instagram handle, she shared her pictures and videos, revealing that she would eat anything due to a habit of overeating or stress eating. In 2024, she committed to a strict weight loss journey and underwent a remarkable transformation, losing 50 kg in a year.

Losing Weight Before Her Wedding

In one of her viral videos, Sushmita shares that she was quite overweight when her engagement got fixed. Many people discouraged her fiance, commenting on her being "fat". However, she received immense support from her partner and underwent an impressive weight loss transformation before her wedding date.

Weight Loss Secret? New Diet

In the video, Sushmita shares that she achieved this tremendous weight loss by only making dietary changes in her daily lifestyle. She added a lot of paneer to her daily diet and focused on eating home-cooked food. Here are some of the dishes she ate:





1. Palak Soup

2. Cauliflower and paneer sabzi

3. Dahi Tadka

4. Paneer and capsicum stir fry

5. Paneer Tikka Masala

6. Eggplant Pizza

7. Grated paneer roti with veggies

8. Malai pyaaz paneer





Health Benefits After Weight Loss

After losing the extra weight, Sushmita shares that many of her medical issues also improved, including PCOD, thyroid, cervical (neck/spine pain), breathing difficulties, and pigmentation.

Looking back at her weight loss journey, Sushmita says she is happy to embrace her fitter self and guides other people who also want to achieve healthy weight loss.