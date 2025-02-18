Gurishq Kaur, based in Toronto, underwent an incredible weight loss transformation journey in a year, losing more than 40 kg. In a viral video on Instagram, the beauty influencer shares that her weight was 133 kg in February 2024, and she reached 86.5 kg in January this year. Her transformation reel has gone viral with 6.4 million views. Kaur shared several clips on her Instagram to document her journey and motivate others with her results.





She revealed that she decided to embark on this journey after suffering from androgenic alopecia, also known as female pattern hair loss. After an incredible amount of stress and poor confidence, Kaur decided to take charge of her health and lose weight, not to become "smaller" in waist size but "stronger" both mentally and physically.





Watch the video here:







In another video, Kaur explains the dietary changes that helped her lose weight. She shared that she did not follow any strict diet plan.





Here are 5 pointers from her weight loss diet:





1. Educate yourself about nutrition and build a plate that works for you.

2. Focus on lean protein - eggs, chicken, white fish, tofu, tempeh.

3. Eat fibre - nuts, seeds, salads, stir-fried veggies.

4. Add unrefined carbs - sweet potatoes, rye bread, multigrain rice.

5. Follow the 80/20 rule - 80 per cent healthy and 20 per cent enjoy the foods that you crave.

Diet Mantra: No starving, no guilt, just balance.

"If I can do it, so can you," Kaur says to anyone following her healthy weight loss journey.