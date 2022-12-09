Health-conscious people are constantly searching for nutritious foods and healthy alternatives. Those who have a sweet tooth may find it difficult to control their sugar cravings. And why not? A hearty meal is never complete without a generous helping of sweet and decadent desserts. Yogurt makes a great healthier substitute for those desserts that are high in sugar. Yogurt, as we all know, is a nutrient-dense food made from fermented milk. It is high in probiotics (good bacteria), which help keep the gut healthy. To make it even more nutrient dense, add your favourite fruit and indulge! Here we bring you 5 yogurt recipes that are perfect to add to your weight loss diet. Take a look below.

Here're 5 Yogurt Recipes To Add To Your Weight Loss Diet

1. Classic Yogurt

Greek yogurt is made by removing all of the whey from regular yogurt. This process makes it incredibly rich, creamy, and oh-so-satisfying. It's rich in protein, probiotics, and heart-healthy nutrients, making it an excellent option for healthy eaters.

2. Kefir

Kefir is a Turkish yogurt beverage made from kefir grains. It's light and refreshing, making it worth drinking yogurt. This yogurt drink is high in nutrients, protein, and probiotics and will leave you feeling satisfied.

3. Fruit Yogurt

Yogurt is known for its versatility; here's for you a sweet and fruity yogurt recipe. Make it a part of your breakfast, have as a quick bite or even as a dessert. Click here for the Fruit Yogurt recipe.

4. Plum and Green Apple Yogurt

A tangy side dish for Falafels. Green apples, plums, pomegranate seeds, and orange juice are whisked into yogurt. Once you try this recipe, you will make it time and again. Click here for the recipe for plum and green apple yogurt.

5. Yogurt Parfait

Parfaits are a sweet tooth's dream because they're quick to put together, delicious, and make for healthy dishes to satisfy sweet cravings. This healthy dessert will re-energise you. Yogurt, nuts, cereals, pine nuts, and fruits are layered on top of one another. Click here for Yogurt Parfrait recipe.





Try these recipes out and let us know how you all liked them in the comments below.



