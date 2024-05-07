Personally, if there is one dish that I can't live without, it's white sauce pasta. It is creamy, flavourful and versatile, making the eating experience a delight. The only downside of this amazing dish is it is loaded with cheese and cream, it is full of calories and extremely unhealthy in the long run. While you can add a million veggies to your pasta to balance its unhealthy part, the guilt never leaves you, especially if you are on a weight loss journey.





To make pasta indulgence simple, healthy and weight-loss friendly, digital creator Shreya Agarwala (@ohcheatday) shared an easy recipe of healthy white sauce pasta, that can help you lose those extra kilos!

Watch the full video here:

How To Make Weight Loss White Sauce Pasta | Recipe To Make Weight Loss White Sauce Pasta At Home

To make this dish, start by adding soaked cashews, garlic cloves, low-fat paneer, boiled cauliflower, and water in a blender along with a dash of salt. Blend it into a smooth paste.





Take a pan, and add chopped vegetables – broccoli, mushroom, bell peppers, shredded carrot, sweet corn and zucchini. Saute them for a few minutes before adding salt and pepper. Cover the pan with a lid and let the veggies cook for some time. Once they become soft, add the blended sauce mixture to the pan. Pour a little bit of water if the consistency is too thick and add chilli flakes and Italian seasoning. Combine all the ingredients well.





Once done, add durum wheat spaghetti or any other healthy pasta option of your choice. Mix well and enjoy!

You can enjoy several easy-to-make healthy pasta recipes at home.

Image Credit: iStock

Healthy Pasta Recipes To Enjoy This Week

If Oh, Cheat Day's weight loss white sauce pasta recipe made you crave some other healthy recipes, then we have come to your rescue. Try these easy-to-make healthy pasta recipes this week.

1. Creamy Coconut Pasta

Packed with the goodness of this tropical plant, coconut pasta will definitely please all pasta lovers. It is smooth and creamy, thanks to coconut milk, and can be prepared even by beginners. Find the full recipe here.

2. Pasta Primavera

A wholesome wheat pasta recipe, pasta primavera is rich with the nutrients of peas, tomatoes, broccoli, green beans and mushrooms. The best part is that you can add veggies of your choice as well and increase their nutritional value. Find the full recipe here.

3. Lemon Chicken Pasta

If you want protein-rich pasta, then this is for you. Lemon chicken pasta is creamy and nutritious, making a wholesome meal for your weekdays. Substitute maida with any other healthy pasta of your choice and enjoy! Find the full recipe here.

4. Spinach Pasta

Full of nutrients, spinach pasta is flavourful and easy to make. It is packed with the goodness of spinach and the creamy taste makes it a delight to have for dinner! Find the full recipe here.





