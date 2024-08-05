When the weather gets pleasant or you want to unwind or treat yourself after an intense workout, the only thing that comes to mind is to snack on something tasty and filling. Kebabs, tikkis or cutlets can be the best comfort food you can ask for, however, these are often high in calories. This may wreck your diet, especially if you want to lose weight. Well, don't feel disheartened as we have a healthy alternative recipe for you. In a recent Instagram post, Chef and nutritionist Simone Kathuria shared a delicious tikki or veg kebab recipe, which is healthy, protein-packed (includes moong dal, paneer, sattu flour) and rich in fibre (lots of veggies).





This weight-loss-friendly tikki recipe is easy to make without any hassle. You can refrigerate it for up to a week. You can also prep the ingredients in advance to save cooking time. Once you try this recipe, you will be making it on repeat. Before we learn how to make it, let's understand the benefits of protein and fibre-rich diet for weight loss.

Benefits Of Protein-rich Diet For Weight Loss

If you aim to lose weight, reducing your intake of unhealthy fats and sugars and eating a clean and high-protein diet can help. A high protein intake boosts metabolism and reduces appetite, helping you follow portion control. A balanced diet with good protein intake and regular exercise can help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Why You Should Eat High-Fibre Foods For Weight Loss

Several studies have found that eating more soluble fibre can help you lose belly fat and also prevent belly fat gain. According to Harvard Health, in addition to weight control, high-fibre diets can also help to prevent type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.





Let's learn how to make these yummy tikkis or veg kebabs for weight loss.

How To Make High-Protein, High-Fibre Kebabs | Recipe For Weight-loss Friendly Tasty Tikkis

Drain soaked moong dal and transfer it to a large mixing bowl. Add crumbled paneer, chopped onion, carrot, beetroot, coriander, green capsicum, grated ginger, and minced garlic. Add salt, black pepper powder, and coriander powder. Mix well. Gradually add sattu flour, mixing thoroughly. The sattu flour also adds extra protein.

Shape the mixture into small, flat cutlets. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and lightly grease it with oil. Place the kebabs on the pan and cook both sides till golden brown and cooked through. Serve with your favourite chutney or sauce.

Do you like this protein-rich moong dal tikki recipe? Try it and share your experience in the comments section.

