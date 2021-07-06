We all know that dark chocolate may help lose weight. Various studies across the world have shown that a cube of dark chocolate has the ability to reduce cravings and decrease appetite - these factors may further support weight loss. But did you know that even milk chocolates may help burn body fat? That's right! A recent study found that eating milk chocolate "during a narrow window of time in the morning" may help promote weight loss. Besides, the study, conducted on a group of postmenopausal women, also found that it may help manage blood sugar levels too. The findings were published in The FASEB Journal.





This study was jointly conducted by researchers from Brigham and experts from the University of Murcia in Spain. It was a controlled, cross-over trial on 19 postmenopausal women. They ate either 100 grams of chocolate in the morning (within one hour after waking time) or at night (within one hour before bedtime). After the research, the experts came up with four interesting findings. Let's take a look.





Image credit: iStock

Weight Loss: Here's How White Chocolate Helps Burn Fat:

Eating white chocolate in the morning or night did not lead to weight gain. Eating chocolate in the morning or evening may influence appetite, sleep, microbiota composition (gut-health) and more. A high intake of chocolate during the morning hours may help burn fat and reduce blood glucose levels. Evening/night chocolate altered next-morning resting and exercise metabolism.

The author of the study, Dr Frank A.J.L Scheer explained, "Our findings highlight that not only 'what' but also 'when' we eat can impact physiological mechanisms involved in the regulation of body weight."





As per an ANI report, corresponding author Dr Marta Garaulet further stated that the subjects of the study did not gain weight despite increasing their caloric intake. In fact, they found a consistent decrease in appetite and sweet cravings.





Considering all the above factors, we say, go ahead and enjoy some white chocolate while on a weight loss diet. But always remember, moderation is key! Also, consult your doctor before adding anything new to your diet.