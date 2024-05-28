Finding snacks that are both delicious and nutritious can be a challenge. Enter Sattu Energy Bars - a protein-rich, DIY solution that promises to fuel your body while aiding in weight loss. Recommended by a nutritionist for its effectiveness during the scorching summer months, these bars are not only easy to make but also a powerhouse of nutrients. The recipe for these homemade energy bars for weight loss was shared by nutritionist Leema Mahajan on her Instagram handle. Let's learn the benefits of sattu and how these energy bars can transform your snacking game.

What Is Sattu? What Is Sattu Made Of?

Sattu is a versatile and nutritious flour that originates from the Indian subcontinent. Made primarily from roasted chickpeas, it undergoes a milling process to form a fine, powdery consistency. This traditional ingredient is renowned for its high protein content, making it a staple in vegetarian diets. Additionally, sattu can be enhanced with various spices and herbs for added flavour. Its versatility extends to both sweet and savoury dishes, making it a popular choice across different culinary traditions.

Health Benefits of Sattu:

Sattu is renowned for its myriad health benefits. Rich in protein, fibre, and essential nutrients like iron, calcium, and magnesium, sattu serves as an excellent addition to any diet. Its high protein content aids in muscle building and repair, while fibre promotes digestive health and keeps you feeling full for longer periods, aiding in weight management. Additionally, sattu is low in glycemic index, making it an ideal choice for regulating blood sugar levels, especially for those with diabetes.

How To Make Protein-Rich Homemade Energy Bar I Protein-Rich Sattu Energy Bar Recipe:

Dry roast chana sattu flour in a pan. Transfer roasted flour to a bowl, add seed trail mix, blended dates, and cinnamon powder. Mix well. Incorporate a dollop of peanut butter into the mixture and blend thoroughly. Pour the mixture into a mould and let it freeze for a few hours. Once set, de-mould and cut into desired shapes - cubes or bars.

With just a handful of ingredients and simple steps, crafting your own Sattu Energy Bars is a breeze. These DIY energy bars are sure to become your go-to summer snack.