The heat and hot winds leave us dehydrated during the long summer days. Even if we are not going out of our homes, the weather has undoubtedly taken a toll on us. While there are many foods with which we can keep our body temperature cool, one such superfood that you can have this summer is sattu. This underrated ingredient, also known as the "poor man's protein", is a relatively new food that has rapidly gained popularity. This underappreciated food ingredient has recently received much-deserved recognition, thanks to Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.

Health Benefits Of Sattu:

1. Sattu has flour-like consistency that is high in nutrients, and it is often referred to as an energy powerhouse. This flour-like consistency can be used in many recipes and may help you in summers as well.





2. Except for being a natural cooler in summers, sattu is known to be rich in dietary fibres, protein, calcium and iron.





3. It may also help you deal with constipation, prevent sunstroke, and control the cholesterol level in the body.





If you are wondering how you can include sattu in your routine diet, then we have just the recipes for you. These recipes are easy to make a may help you to keep the heat away.

Here Are 5 Ways You Can Include Sattu In Your Diet

1. Simple Sattu Drink





This one is effective, easy and you just need a few ingredients to make this recipe. A plain sattu drink can have a good impact on your body. All you need to do is mix one tablespoon of sattu and lemon juice in a glass of water. Stir it well and drink this nutritious drink. For the full recipe, click here.

2. Sattu Parantha





A staple in Bihar, sattu parantha is delicious, and you can pair it with any sabzi, pickle or have it with simple raita! Firstly, you need to knead plain dough for your parantha. For the filling, take half a cup sattu, add coriander, cumin, ajwain, ghee, green chilli, onion, lemon juice, salt, ginger and garlic paste, and mustard oil. Mix your filling until a thick paste is formed. Then just add the filling in the middle of your parantha dough, shape it and cook the parantha on a pan. For the full recipe, click here.

3. Sattu Ke Ladoo





This four-ingredient ladoo is super easy to make and can be prepared in just 15 minutes. For this, you would require one cup of sattu, half cup of jaggery powder, three tablespoons of ghee, and one-fourth teaspoon of cardamom powder. First, you need to roast sattu and ghee together. Then add the jaggery and cardamom powder. Mix this until a coarse consistency is formed, and then shape the ladoos with your fist.

4. Sattu Cheela





A good and nutritious breakfast recipe, sattu cheela is easy to make. For this, you need besan, onions, tomatoes, salt, pepper, buttermilk/water and, of course, 6-7 spoons of sattu. Mix all these ingredients and then fry the cheela on a pan.

5. Sattu-Mango Drink





Don't we all just love the sweetness of mangoes? To make your mango drink even more nutritious, take half a cup of mangoes, one tablespoon of sugar, two tablespoons of sattu and half a cup of milk. Blend it all and your sattu mango drink is ready.

Try out these sattu recipes this summer and let us know which one you liked the most.