When winter arrives, markets brim with seasonal produce, and one such gem is singhara, also known as water chestnut. This crunchy, mildly sweet fruit is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients that support a healthy lifestyle. For those looking to shed a few kilos, singhara can be a smart addition to your diet. It is low in calories, rich in fibre and keeps you feeling full for longer. The best part is that singhara can easily be used to make dishes at home and can even be ordered via an online food delivery app. But is it really effective for weight loss? Let's explore its benefits and how you can include it in your meals.

Also Read: Healthy Diet Tips: 5 Reasons To Include Singhara Atta In Your Diet - Expert Shares

5 Health Benefits Of Singhara For Weight Loss

1. Low In Calories And Fat

Singhara is naturally low in calories and contains almost no fat, making it an excellent snack for weight watchers. According to a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology, water chestnuts provide energy without adding excess fat, helping maintain a calorie deficit for weight loss.

2. High In Fibre

Fibre is essential for digestion and satiety, and singhara is a great source of it. Eating fibre-rich foods slows down digestion, keeps you full longer, and reduces unnecessary snacking. This helps control overall calorie intake, which is key to losing weight.

3. Rich In Antioxidants

Singhara contains antioxidants like polyphenols that help fight inflammation and oxidative stress. Experts suggest that reducing inflammation can improve metabolism, which indirectly supports weight management. Antioxidants also promote overall health during your weight loss journey.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

4. Supports Hydration

Water chestnuts are composed of nearly 74% water, making them a hydrating snack. Proper hydration is linked to better metabolism and appetite control. Instead of reaching for processed snacks, munching on singhara can keep you hydrated and energised.

5. Gluten-Free And Easy To Digest

For those following a gluten-free diet, singhara flour is a great alternative. It is light on the stomach and easy to digest, making it suitable for people with dietary restrictions. This versatility ensures you can enjoy weight-friendly meals without compromising on taste.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Incorporate Singhara Into Your Diet

1. Roasted Singhara

Enjoy singhara in its simplest form by roasting it. Sprinkle a pinch of rock salt and black pepper for a crunchy, flavourful snack that's perfect for mid-day hunger pangs.

2. Singhara Flour Rotis

Swap regular wheat flour with singhara flour to make soft, gluten-free rotis. Pair them with seasonal curries for a wholesome, light meal that supports your weight goals.

3. Singhara Tikki

Turn singhara flour into delicious tikkis by mixing it with boiled potatoes and spices. Pan-fry them for a healthy snack that's crisp on the outside and soft inside.

4. Singhara In Curries

Add boiled singhara to vegetable curries for extra texture and nutrition. Its mild flavour blends beautifully with spices, making your everyday dishes more interesting.

Also Read: Sooji Cheela vs Oats Cheela: Which Makes A Better Breakfast?

5. Desserts With Singhara Flour

Indulge guilt-free by using singhara flour in halwa or pancakes. These desserts are light, tasty, and perfect for satisfying sweet cravings without derailing your diet





Singhara is a nutrient-rich, low-calorie food that can support your weight loss goals while keeping your meals interesting. From snacks to main courses, it fits seamlessly into a healthy diet. And if you don't have time to cook, you can always order singhara-based dishes online and enjoy the goodness without hassle.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.