Winter Diet: 3-Ingredient Soup To Keep You Warm This Winter (Recipe Inside)

Lemon coriander soup is the ultimate comfort food for the winter recipe you need to try.

Highlights Winters are all about comfort food that's healthy and appetising

Soups in winters are just what you need for the perfect dinner

This Thai lemon coriander soup is the ultimate recipe for your diet

Winters are for all kinds of indulgences - one of which is the indulgence of being lazy. Nothing beats the feeling of wanting to sit on the couch, binge watch one's favourite shows on the internet without having to move an inch. Entering the kitchen seems a Herculean task and the willingness to cook is at an all-time low. In such cold weather when one is at a loss of what to make for dinner, Thai food and recipes may be the unlikely champion. The delicious taste of lemon - which is integral to Thai cuisine - is just the taste you would want to try this season. For the people who resonate with these words, this recipe for Thai lemon coriander soup is just perfect!





(Also Read: Red or Green Thai Curry? All You Have To Know About The Two Before Ordering)





Lemon coriander soup is delicious for the winters.

Health Benefits Of Soup

The health benefits of the soup are numerous such as making immunity stronger and keeping the body warm. The citrus content of the Thai lemon coriander soup is also high, thus enriching the dish with good amounts of vitamin C. This vitamin is even more important in winters as it helps naturally beat the cold. Coriander, too, is a great antioxidant for the body and adds an additional element of good health to the soup.

The best thing about the Thai lemon coriander soup is the fact that you can make it your own. Whether you like your soup plain or whether you prefer to add loads of veggies, meat or even condiments like vinegar or soya sauce - the Thai soup is yours to customise. The basic ingredients of lemon juice and coriander are the only ones that stay constant, and everything else can be fine-tuned to the Indian tastes.





(Also Read: Healthy Diet: 3 Low-Calorie Vegetarian Clear Soup Recipes For A Light Meal)





You can customise the soup according to what you like to eat!

How Does The Soup Taste?

Talking about the taste, the reason this simple soup stands out in your winter menu is its lemony zing. The flavour that we get in abundance during summers in the form of lemonade or lime soda is something we crave during winters without even realising it. The additional crunch of coriander and veggies or meat is something that adds another layer of texture to the dish, and also satiates the appetite.





So try this wonderful recipe next time you're struggling to decide what to make for dinner!





Click here for the full recipe of this delicious winter soup.